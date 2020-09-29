It should be money laundering: According to the report, another attack on Wirecard – the economy

In the balance sheet scandal of the insolvent payment service provider Wirecard, prosecutors appear to be re-searching the group’s headquarters in Aschheim, Bavaria. This is stated in the “Süddeutsche Zeitung”.

Therefore, both the Munich prosecutors and the officials of the Federal Criminal Police Office should be on duty. According to the report, suspicions of money laundering now also need to be investigated.

In June, the insolvency of payment service provider Wirecard now allowed air reservations of 1.9 billion euros. The Munich Public Prosecutor’s Office estimates that Wirecard has been making false profits since 2015 and is investigating fraud against commercial gangs. The damage caused to lending banks and investors could climb to 3.2 billion euros. (Tsp)