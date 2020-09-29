Lisbon metro works collapse in Praça de Espanha causes injury | Lisbon

A collapse in the works of the Lisboa metro, at the Praça de Espanha station, this Tuesday caused an injury, the seriousness of his condition and the interruption of traffic on the blue line, said a police source.

The source from the PSP’s Lisbon Metropolitan Command told Lusa that the alert for the incident was given around 2:30 p.m.

“What we can say is that an injured person is being detected at the moment, and the severity of the injury is unknown,” the same source said.

Fonte do Metropolitano de Lisboa told Lusa that traffic on the Blue Line has been halted since 2:23 pm, when “the ceiling collapsed” between São Sebastião station and Praça de Espanha.

The same source said that “the causes are being investigated”.

