Recovered from covid-19, Rúben Amorim has already trained in sports training | International football

Athletes are still looking to recover 100% of the impact caused to the football team by Covid-19, but at least they can count on Rúben Amorim. The coach of the “lions” guided the training session on Tuesday to prepare for the match with LASK, counting for the play-offs of the Europa League.

Two weeks ago Rúben Amorim was diagnosed with the disease, and since then the coach has missed games with Aberdeen and Paços de Ferreira – both have resulted in sporting victories.

The coach of the “lions” was joined this Tuesday, on the lawn of the Academy of Alcochete, the goalkeeper Luís Maximiano, also in arms with the covid-19 in recent days.

In doubt for the Europa League group stage game, which will be played on Thursday, striker Jovane Cabral, who left 30 minutes after the game against Paços de Ferreira, was injured. The player will in the meantime be reassessed.

