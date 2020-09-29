New elections in Catalonia: why separatists go to the barricades – politics

High tension in the Spanish conflict region of Catalonia: After the resignation of the Catalan prime minister and separatist leader Quim Torra, thousands of independence supporters took to the streets in Barcelona and other cities.

The protesters called the court’s ruling “unjust” and accused the Spanish state of persecuting the Catalan independence movement for its ideology.

On the outskirts of the protests, there were isolated riots in which stones were thrown at the police and waste containers burned. Six people were arrested.

On Monday, the Spanish Supreme Court announced that Torra would be banned from office for 18 months and fined 30,000 euros for disobeying the Spanish state.

The Madrid tribunal confirmed a similar conviction from a Catalonia court, which had already banned Torra in late 2019. Because the 57-year-old leader of the Catalan independence movement lodged an objection at the time, the court’s decision was not final yet.

“Freedom for the political prisoners and exiles”

It is no longer possible to appeal against the decision of the Supreme Court. The political ban imposed on Torra amounts to an immediate impeachment, as the verdict became final when it was published.

Torra had landed in port for one of those acts of disobedience with which he had repeatedly challenged the Spanish state in the past. Now it was about a huge poster of the independence movement demanding “freedom for political prisoners and exiles.” Such banners hang on many houses in Catalonia. But the Spanish electoral authority was troubled by the fact that this message also hung for the Spanish parliamentary elections in 2019 at the headquarters of the Catalan government leader, the Torras office building.

Torra did not then accept the request to remove the banner. He was also unconvinced by the fact that no political or partisan messages are allowed by law in public buildings during the run-up to the elections. Torra claimed the poster was covered by the right to free speech. That was the main argument of his lawyers who want to bring this case to the European Court of Justice.

New elections possible

He has already had a few other statements against Catalan separatist leaders for review. The “political prisoners and exiles” also see themselves deprived of their fundamental rights by the Spanish judiciary. The separatist movement calls the political prisoners the nine leaders who were sentenced to lengthy imprisonment a year ago for an illegal independence referendum on October 1, 2017.

Former Prime Minister of Catalonia Carles Puigdemont and six other Catalan politicians who fled abroad after the unauthorized referendum are considered “exiles”.

Initially, the former Deputy Prime Minister Pere Aragonès should take over official affairs in Catalonia. The independence parties in power in Catalonia must find a way out of the crisis: either they agree on a new head of government from their own ranks, which is unlikely due to deep disputes over the course of independence.

Or new elections should be planned in early 2021, in which the political maps in Catalonia could be rearranged.