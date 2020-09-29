With increasing corona numbers in circles: celebrations in public spaces limited to 50 participants – political

On Tuesday’s Corona Summit, Chancellor Angela Merkel and state ministers have decided on tougher corona measures for the coming weeks given the increasing number of corona infections. A new failure must certainly be prevented. That is why a regional and local response is aimed at outbreaks.

In some regions, the coronavirus pandemic could get out of hand, Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder warns. That is why specific rules are needed.

What was decided:

Citizens who provide incorrect information about themselves in a restaurant or other inn should expect a fine of at least 50 euros in the future. According to information from the German news agency, this was decided by the presidents of the state ministers.

The states are solely responsible for the specific implementation – through corresponding changes to their Corona regulations and fine catalogs. At first it remained unclear how the rule of the fine should actually be applied if it is not clear who it is, for example by entering the wrong name.

This has been the case for two weeks in Berlin. Hosts should count with a maximum of 5000 euros, guests with 50 to 500 euros, in both cases it always depends on the seriousness of the violations. Celebrations in public or rented areas should be limited to a maximum of 50 participants. This applies if more than 35 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants occur in a neighborhood within seven days.

In private rooms there should therefore be no rules for the number of participants. However, it is strongly recommended not to hold a ceremony with more than 25 participants in private rooms.

If there are more than 50 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants in a neighborhood within seven days, further measures must be taken. In particular, the number of participants should be limited to a maximum of 25 in public or rented spaces. In private rooms, it is strongly recommended not to hold celebrations with more than ten participants in this case. Exceptions may be for registered parties with hygiene plans approved by the health department. Specifications for private parties getting stricter again Photo: Christoph Soeder / dpa

Chancellor warns of an exponential rise in corona numbers

Chancellor Angela Merkel said the rising number of new corona infections is a cause for concern. Merkel said in Berlin on Tuesday after consulting with state prime ministers that there was a significant increase in the number of infections, especially in metropolitan areas.

Germany got through the summer well, but now with autumn and winter a “difficult time” is coming. But this can be counteracted with the right measures. These can only be enforced if the citizen is willing to follow the rules so that the epidemic does not spread further. The priority is to keep the economy going as far as possible and that children can go to schools and day-care centers.

According to information from participants, Merkel warned at a video conference of the CDU presidium on Monday about a significant increase in new corona infections in Germany. If these develop weekly, there will be 19,200 new infections per day at Christmas. The Chancellor had extrapolated that, he said.

Merkel and the prime ministers last discussed pandemic measures at the end of August. Even then, celebrations in private and family circles, which are one of the main reasons for the increasing number of infections, caused concern. At the time, the federal and state governments could not agree on national caps for the number of participants. (dpa, teaspoon)