Google commits to accelerate digital transformation in Portugal | Companies

The government and Google signed a memorandum of understanding on Tuesday to accelerate digital transformation in Portugal and support the country’s economic recovery.

The Grow Portugal with Google program includes free access to several Google online courses, as well as artificial intelligence tools to facilitate the digitization of Portuguese startups and SMEs. This is part of Google’s commitment to help 10 million people and businesses in Europe, the Middle East and Africa use more digital tools (several of which are developed by Google) by the end of this year. next year.

In Portugal, there are three main areas: qualifying, helping startups and SMEs to make the transition to digital and supporting artificial intelligence projects.

“This memorandum is particularly significant because it shows that a world leader in different technologies provides our community with tools allowing a more inclusive digital world”, underlined the Minister of Economy and Digital Transition, Pedro Siza Vieira, in the presentation of the memo. “We are in an increasingly connected world where physical distance matters less and less.”

For the government official, qualification is the main focus of the agreement. “Whether in basic access to digital tools, or in the development of programming languages,” he says, adding that “we still have a very large percentage of people who do not regularly use the Internet” .

According to the 2020 Digitized Economy and Society Index (DESI) report, 22% of the Portuguese population has never had access to the Internet. Google wants to help you fix the problem.

On the new Grow with Google page, you can now access online courses on Personal Growth, Successful Business Strategies, and Digital Tools for Startups, Online Courses, YouTube Content, Android Apps, Organizations at non-profit and cultural institutions. Three of the workshops, on the international expansion of retail businesses, were organized jointly with the Agency for Investment and Foreign Trade of Portugal (AICEP).

The best of Público by email

Subscribe to newsletters for free and receive the best news and the most in-depth work from Público.

Subscribe ×

“Google will help those who are looking for a job, those who need training and those who need help to digitize their business”, summarized Bernardo Correia, general manager of Google in Portugal, during the presentation.

The memo also includes the launch of the second edition of the Android training program (aims to train around three thousand programmers in Portugal) and the availability of AI for business (a tool that helps businesses integrate intelligence applications adapted artificial). Google has also joined the Portuguese venture capital firm Indico Capital Partners to launch the ‘Indico Accelerator Program powered by Google for Startups’, which is being carried out with the support of StartUp Portugal.

The government expects similar partnerships with other companies in the future. “The protocol we signed today is with Google. We hope to sign other protocols with other partners, ”noted André de Aragão Azevedo, Secretary of State for the Digital Transition. “Google’s support to strengthen our ecosystem must be valued.”

continue reading