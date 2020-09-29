Amaro Antunes wins at Senhora da Graça and is the new leader of Volta | Cycling

Amaro Antunes (W52-FC Porto) is the new leader of the individual general of the special edition of Volta a Portugal by bike, having won the second stage in isolation, on his arrival at the top of Senhora da Graça.

Antunes, 29, covered the 167 kilometers between Paredes and Mondim de Basto, at the top of Monte Farinha, with a time of 4h25m50s, 22 seconds less than Frederico Figueiredo (Atum General-Tavira-Maria Nova Hotel), who was second, and João Benta (Rádio Popular-Boavista), third, at 1m13s.

Overall, Antunes “steals” the head of his teammate, the Spaniard Gustavo Veloso, who had already won the prologue and this Tuesday was fifth, at 1:45, and leads with 13 seconds ahead of Frederico Figueiredo, second, with Veloso in third place, 1m13s.

On Wednesday, the third stage links Felgueiras to Viseu over 171.9 kilometers, with two mountain counts, a third and a second category.

continue reading