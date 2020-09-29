Trump Challenger Paid $ 299,346 in Taxes: Biden Publishes Tax Return for 2019 – Politics

Hours before the first TV duel in the US presidential election campaign, Democratic challenger Joe Biden fueled controversy over incumbent Donald Trump’s finances. Biden and his vice president nominee, Kamala Harris, released their 2019 tax returns Tuesday. The Democratic campaign team asked Trump to follow up on his own statement.

Contrary to the conventions of American politics, the Republican has kept his documents under lock and key for years. Most recently, the issue surfaced after the New York Times reported that Trump had paid little or no federal taxes in recent years.

Joe Biden and his wife Jill’s statement indicates they have paid more than $ 346,000 in taxes and other payments to the federal government in the past year. Thus, the combined annual income was nearly $ 985,000. The Bidens asked for a refund of nearly $ 47,000, which they said would have paid too much.

According to the New York Times, Trump has not paid federal taxes in 10 of the 15 years to 2017. His corresponding charge in 2016 and 2017 was $ 750 each. Trump has dismissed the bill, saying he paid “many millions of dollars in taxes.” In the United States, federal and state taxes are collected separately.

Deputy chief of Biden’s campaign team, Kate Bedingfield, called the release of the documents on Tuesday a historic step that should restore Americans’ confidence in political leadership. “Mr. President, publish your tax return or shut up,” she told reporters. A statement from the Republicans was initially not available.

The television debate in the evening (local time in the US; Wednesday evening CEST) was eagerly awaited. Biden is just ahead of Trump in polls.

In parts of the US, votes are currently being cast before the actual date of November 3. In addition, a relatively high number of votes per post is expected. (Reuters)