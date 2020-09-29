Political crisis caused by the OE? “I am convinced that Portuguese politicians will be very responsible” – Observer

One of the recommendations of the European Semester is that Portugal must reduce the segmentation of the labor market. Is this a consideration for Portugal to get money from SURE?

Portugal will have access to the SURE program and I think it will be a very useful tool to fight the crisis, because, for example, for financially healthy companies, even if they do not have orders now, during the pandemic they will be able to keep their workers. This is possible because we pay part of the wages. The aim is for these companies to be able to maintain the technical skills and knowledge of their staff and thus, when the economy recovers, they will be able to fill orders, which will give them an advantage over other companies. . [que despediram trabalhadores ou tiveram de fechar].

We are two weeks away from the handing over of the State budget to Portugal and there is still no agreement in the Assembly of the Republic. A political crisis in Portugal would create difficulties for the Portuguese Presidency of the European Union or for the country’s access to European funds

I am convinced that Portuguese politicians will be very responsible. I expect a lot from the Portuguese Presidency of the European Union, because our priorities, the Green Deal and digitization, are important contributions to an important pillar of the European Union, which is the social pillar. And Portugal is famous for putting a very strong emphasis on this area and we need the Portuguese Presidency to move forward on the social pillar. In fact, the committee will present an action plan and we will certainly have excellent cooperation.