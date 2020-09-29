Checking the facts. Does “farah” disinfectant gel cause serious skin diseases? – Observer

Despite the thousands of views and hundreds of shares in recent hours, as if this was an alert for Portuguese citizens, the original post is of French origin and was also refused there. There are precautions to be taken with the use of disinfectant gel, but there is no trace of injury similar to that which the publication shows and which would come from the specific mark “farah”.

In May, Le Monde had already alerted to the publications circulating on social networks and which through impressive images tried to warn of the “dangers” of the use of disinfectant gel. Without any evidence linking the use of the gel to the reaction seen in the image, it is impossible to prove that this is an allergic reaction to the hand sanitizer.

The dermatologists heard by the Observer noted that the diagnosis by imaging is difficult, stressing that it will be a serious allergic reaction, which can occur, but in very specific cases. They also remember that all disinfectant gel products placed on the market are tested and only after being certified can they be placed on the market, to ensure user safety. .

Pharmaceutical agencies, both North American and European, have already identified certain brands of gel that do not meet the necessary conditions for their marketing and have been withdrawn from the market. But none of the published lists contain the brand or name “Farah”, as it is visible in the image and registered in the caption associated with it by the author of the publication.

In Europe, for example, only Denmark, France and the UK reported unsuitable brands of disinfectant gel. In the case of “MissLife Hand Cleansing Gel”, this product contains methanol in an amount which may be harmful; ‘Hijyenik – El Temizleme Jeli’ gel has insufficient ethanol value, not ensuring proper and necessary hand hygiene, like ‘ON DERMO’, ‘Shield’, ‘SYMEX’ and ‘Vector brand gel’ Energy ”. All product alerts are available on the European Commission’s rapid alert system. If in doubt about a product, the list can be viewed or searched by the specific designation of the product.

In none of the international product alert and control systems has the observer found specific warnings about the disinfectant gel “ Farah ”, nor evidence that the image released is the result of an allergy to the use of hand sanitizer, which may have been caused by many other health issues or accidents.

There is no evidence that the reaction visible in the shared photo results from an allergy to “Farah” gel or any other type of disinfectant gel. Experts heard by the observer highlighted several reasons for similar injuries (including severe allergies). But without additional information about the person and what may have been the cause of the reaction, there is no way to tell – as the author of the post does – that the origin was contact with a disinfectant. When it comes to product control agencies (such as the FDA, the Canadian Alert System or the EMA), there is no mention of the ‘Farah’ gel as being dangerous or that there has been a serious allergic reaction to its use or to any “serious skin diseases”.

Thus, according to the Observer classification system, this content is:

False

In Facebook’s classification system, this content is:

FALSE: Major content claims are factually inaccurate. Usually, this option matches “false” or “mostly false” classifications on fact checker websites.

NOTE: This content was selected by the Observer as part of a fact-checking partnership with Facebook.