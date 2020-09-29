London sanctions Lukashenko, his son and members of the Belarusian regime – Observer

The UK on Tuesday announced sanctions against Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, his son and members of the regime for cracking down on protesters in that country.

The British government has said the sanctions, imposed jointly with Canada, are aimed at condemning human rights abuses of opposition figures, the media and the Belarusian population following fraudulent elections.

According to Boris Johnson’s government, Lukashenko has ignored calls from the international community and refused to engage with the opposition, maintaining the crackdown on protesters, hundreds of whom have been tortured and ill-treated by police.

The sanctions include a travel ban and the freezing of assets of eight people of the Belarusian regime, including Alexander Lukashenko, his son Victor Lukashenko and Igor Sergeenko, chief of staff to the president.

“Today [terça-feira], the UK and Canada sent a clear message, imposing sanctions against the violent and fraudulent regime of Alexander Lukashenko. We do not accept the results of these fraudulent elections. We hold those responsible for the violence against the Belarusian people responsible and uphold our values ​​of democracy and human rights, ”said Foreign Minister Dominic Raab.

The British foreign minister said last week that he is also coordinating efforts with the United States on these sanctions, but the United States was not mentioned in the announcement.

Hundreds of thousands of Belarusians have been demonstrating since the August 9 presidential election, the official results of which extended Alexander Lukashenko’s 26-year term, giving him 80 percent of the vote. Her main rival, Svetlana Tsikhanovskaya, got 10%.

The opposition says there was fraud and that the United States and the European Union considered the ballot neither free nor fair. Alexander Lukashenko officially began his sixth term on Wednesday after an unannounced inauguration ceremony.

The European Union, Germany, the Baltic States, Poland and the United States have already indicated that they do not recognize Lukashenko as the legitimately elected president of Belarus.