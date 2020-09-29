Efacec. “We live in a state of law and everyone has the right to react before the courts”, declares the Minister of the Economy – Observer

The Minister of the Economy affirmed this Tuesday that in a state of law everyone “has the right to react legally against the decisions of the organs of the State”, on the action against Isabel dos Santos against the nationalization of Efacec.

Winterfell, owned by Angolan businesswoman Isabel dos Santos who controlled Efacec, announced on Tuesday that it had challenged the government’s decision to nationalize its shares in the company.

“We live in a state of law and all citizens, all companies have the right to legally react against decisions of state bodies which they believe call their rights into question,” said Siza Vieira, guest at comment on the issue on the sidelines signing of the memorandum of understanding between Google and the Portuguese government in Lisbon.

The company Winterfell informed on Tuesday that, within the framework of the exercise of its rights, “following the publication in the Diário da República of July 2, 2020 of Decree-Law n ° 33-A / 2020, within the competent legal period and as an expropriated party, filed on September 25, with the Supreme Administrative Court, an action contesting the administrative act and the government’s decision to nationalize its shares in Efacec ”.