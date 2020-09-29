Migrations. BE urges Eduardo Cabrita and Vieira da Silva to be heard urgently – Observer

The BE called this Tuesday in parliament, urgently, the Minister of the Interior and the Minister of State and the presidency to obtain clarifications on the country’s migration policy and reception conditions.

The party wants to hear, “urgently”, these members of the socialist executive on the situation of refugees arriving in Portugal, within the Committee on Constitutional Affairs, Rights, Freedoms and Guarantees, according to the demands transmitted this Tuesday in parliament.

In the request for a hearing with the Minister of Internal Administration, Eduardo Cabrita, the blockers expressed concern about the lack of vacant places in the Temporary Installation Centers (CIT) which require the settlement of refugees arriving in the country in prisons and military establishments.

According to the party, these asylum seekers, who have been in prison for 69 days, “have not even had the opportunity to turn to lawyers, to file international asylum claims, nor have they been informed of the voluntary abandonment of the national territory “.

The Bloco de Esquerda considers it absolutely unacceptable that Portugal treats migrants and asylum seekers in such an inhuman manner and considers that the lack of physical means of settlement to guarantee the fundamental rights of citizens is characteristic of totalitarian regimes or underdeveloped ”, argued the BE.

In the request requesting the presence of the Minister of State and of the Presidency, Mariana Vieira da Silva, the BE recalled that Portugal undertook to “resettle 1,100 refugees from Turkey and Egypt” but only “186 people from Turkey and 220 from Egypt ”, adding that of the thousand people from Greece that the country offered to receive,“ no one has arrived yet ”.

These data reveal a gap between the discourse of solidarity with the countries most exposed to migratory pressure and that of asylum seekers and the effectiveness of reception. The number of resettled refugees is clearly below the needs, revealing loopholes in the implementation of robust measures that allow to promote the effective implementation of the established agreements ”, justified the party, demanding clarification.

On the 15th, Portuguese Foreign Minister Augusto Santos Silva confirmed that Portugal had expressed its readiness to welcome up to 100 migrants from the Moria camp, on the Greek island of Lesvos, after the fire that destroyed camp infrastructure.

On September 11, the Secretary of State for Integration and Migration declared that Portugal is ready to receive this month 28 minors from the island of Lesvos and other Greek localities, who will be distributed in different cities .

At the same time, as part of a bilateral agreement between Portugal and Greece, the Portuguese authorities have pledged to speed up the already planned transfer of the first 100 people.

In total, the agreement provides for the reception of up to 1,000 people who are in refugee camps in Greece, after having obtained the “green light” from the European Commission, and the situation is being monitored by the Organization. international for migration.