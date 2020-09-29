African island states to save 40% on joint drug purchases – Observe

The governments of African small island developing states on Tuesday signed an agreement for the joint procurement of medicines, which according to the World Health Organization (WHO) will allow the respective countries a price reduction of up to 40 %.

The signing ceremony for the agreement, which took place via videoconference, involved the ministers of health of Cape Verde, Comoros, Mauritius, São Tomé and Príncipe and Seychelles (who constitute the group of small African Island Developing States), as well as Guinea-Bissau and Madagascar, which have joined the initiative, which benefits from technical support from the WHO Africa office.

“This is an opportunity to make essential medicines more accessible to people,” Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director for Africa, said at the ceremony, admitting that the savings in the joint purchase of drugs and vaccines by these seven countries could reach 40%.

In the long term, this will allow the creation of a common market for medicines and the opportunity to launch local manufacturing, ”said Matshidiso Moeti.

The group of five small African island developing states is currently led by Cape Verde, the Cape Verdean Minister of Health, Arlindo do Rosário, assuming from the outset the importance of the agreement to guarantee the stock of medicines, to lower prices, in the current context of the covid-19 pandemic.

“It is also an excellent opportunity for the promotion of the national pharmaceutical industry in our countries and opens the possibility of establishing important partnerships at the level of our continent in the purchase and production of drugs”, said Arlindo do Rosário, assuming that the extension of the agreement to Guinea-Bissau and Madagascar “also highlights the sharing of common problems and challenges”.

During the ceremony, no concrete value for the acquisitions nor a timetable for the implementation of the agreement signed on Tuesday was put forward.

Arlindo do Rosário only explained that the next step is to launch a “joint procurement test” of a limited number of drugs, then to build the capacity of the secretariat of this group, assumed by WHO Africa and which will be then placed in one of the member countries.

He also explained that it will be necessary, later, to mobilize human, logistical and financial resources, as well as to encourage the local production of drugs, “of quality and certified”.

Gathered in Praia, the capital of Cape Verde, last December, the five Small Island Developing States (SIDS) of the African region agreed on a common procurement strategy for medicines and vaccines, through an approach aimed at improving their quality and supply, as well as reducing costs and strengthening health services.

With a total population of about three million inhabitants, these five states have agreed, as part of a joint acquisition program, materialized in the agreement signed on Tuesday and extended to Guinea-Bissau. and Madagascar, to take advantage of economies of scale and collective bargaining.

Joint procurement of drugs, as a way to achieve synergies and better prices, was a measure adopted at the sixth meeting of this group, held three years ago, with technical support and promotion from the office. of the WHO for Africa.

The director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO) called the agreement signed by the governments of small island developing states in Africa “historic”.

“This agreement comes at a critical time for everyone. The cost of drugs and health products consumes a significant portion of national budgets, ”said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, during the signing ceremony of this agreement, which took place by videoconference.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus pointed out that this is a “historic agreement”, which comes precisely “at a time when Covid-19 is creating challenges for global health systems”, which will reduce costs and reduce costs. guarantee the quality of medicines, namely in African countries struggling with counterfeit medicines.

“I hope this will inspire other countries to follow suit,” said the Director-General of WHO, reaffirming the support of this United Nations agency for the Small Island States in Africa project.