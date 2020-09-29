Parts of the deal with the EU are canceled: UK parliament votes controversial Brexit changes – politics

Despite all the warnings, the British House of Commons voted in favor of the controversial Single Market Act, with which Britain wants to undo parts of the already valid Brexit deal with the EU. With 340 to 256 votes, Prime Minister Boris Johnson passed the law with a clear majority through the London Parliament on Tuesday evening. Subsequently, the law has yet to pass the House of Lords.

The EU had previously condemned Johnson’s plans as a breach of trust and had asked London to give in at the end of September. However, the UK government insists that the law will be used as a “safety net” in the event of a hard Brexit.

Johnson had previously aligned some deviants in his own ranks by ensuring them further parliamentary scrutiny. Some Tories, including ex-Prime Minister Theresa May, had been criticized to the last.

A Labor Party amendment to change the law’s controversial passages was rejected on Tuesday.

[Wenn Sie alle aktuelle politischen Entwicklungen live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere runderneuerte App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

Despite the conflict with the EU, the negotiating teams on both sides began the ninth and for the time being last scheduled negotiating round on a trade pact in Brussels on Tuesday. Although time is getting scarcer, negotiations are still stalling.

In particular, the negotiators have so far failed to agree on the rules on fishing and state aid for UK companies. Around the turn of the year, when the transitional Brexit phase ends, a hard economic break with tariffs and other trade barriers threatens. (dpa)