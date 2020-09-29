Brexit. UK MPs approve controversial bill – Observer

British MPs on Tuesday approved a controversial bill that partially nullifies the UK’s exit deal from the European Union (EU) and angered the EU in post-Brexit negotiations.

Despite disagreements within the Conservative Party, this text, which the Boris Johnson administration admitted to violate international law, was approved tonight with 340 votes for and 256 against, concluding the process in the House of Commons and paving the way to the Chamber’s analysis. of Lords (upper house of parliament) in the coming weeks.

The UK Home Market Bill had already been passed in general and in particular, although the UK government bowed to pressure from a group of Conservative MPs and agreed to give Parliament the final say on the matter. opportunity to trigger or not provisions. text.

Aiming to replace European standards with rules for trade between different parts of the UK (England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland) after leaving the EU, the legislation gives the UK executive the power to ‘ignore the clauses that wake up.

These are matters such as the filing of export declarations or customs checks between the British province of Northern Ireland and Great Britain, the island where England is located, Scotland and the Country of Wales.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson argued that this legislation is a “safety net” to protect the integrity of the country against “extremist or irrational interpretations of the Protocol, which could result in a border in the Irish Sea”.

Brussels this week reiterated the government’s demand to withdraw “disputed parts” of the bill by the end of September, which London refused.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday began the ninth round of negotiations for a post-Brexit trade deal, which will run until Friday.

Mid-October is considered the deadline for reaching an agreement, failing which the absence of an agreement will result in tariffs on trade between the United Kingdom and the European bloc from January 1, 2021.