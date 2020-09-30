Covid19. Disney to lay off 28,000 workers in the United States – Observer

Santa Casa da Misericórdia de Lisboa helps to ensure that this information, essential for public clarification, is open and free for all

Santa Casa Misericórdia de Lisboa

Disney said on Tuesday it would lay off around 28,000 workers at its theme parks, cruises and other events in the United States due to the financial crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

This decision is due to “the prolonged impact of Covid-19” on the group’s activity and “the uncertainty over the duration of the pandemic,” the company said in a statement. Disney lost more than $ 4.2 billion (3.6 billion euros) in the first half of the year, due to the closure of theme parks, due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The crisis in this business segment opened up by the pandemic has not been offset by the entry of the entertainment conglomerate into the online entertainment market, with Disney +, the company announced in August.

In the second quarter, losses totaled $ 4.7 billion, following gains of $ 475 million in the first quarter of the year and $ 1.4 billion a year earlier. Second quarter revenue fell 42% to $ 11.7 billion.

The impact of the pandemic is particularly evident in the amusement park segment, whose revenue of less than $ 1 billion in the second quarter of this year compares to $ 6.6 billion in the same period. last year.