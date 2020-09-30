Live stream TV duel: Follow the debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden – politics

Exactly five weeks before the US presidential election, incumbent Donald Trump and his challenger Joe Biden will have the first of three TV duels on Tuesday evening (CEST). Much is at stake for both candidates because, as previous elections have shown, exchanging blows in front of millions of audiences on television can make a significant contribution to whether a candidate improves or worsens their chances of winning the election.

The TV debate should focus on six topics for 90 minutes:

The Supreme Court, especially on the successor to Liberal Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died just over a week ago, the corona pandemic, the economy, racism and the continuing violence in many cities after George Floyd’s death, to the earlier political past of Trump and Biden, to the integrity of the presidential election itself