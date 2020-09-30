Covid19. Over 60 million people in India may have been infected – Observe

More than 60 million people in India may have been infected with the novel coronavirus, ten times more than official figures, medical officials responsible for the pandemic said on Tuesday, citing a national study based on serological tests.

According to official data, the Indian population, with more than 6.1 million cases of contamination among 1.3 billion inhabitants, is the second most affected by the epidemic in the world, after the United States.

However, blood tests done on 29,000 people in 21 Indian states between mid-August and mid-September show that the number of people infected can be ten times higher.

The main conclusion of this serological survey is that one in fifteen people over the age of 10 was exposed to the virus in August, ”Indian Council of Medical Research Director General Balram Bhargava told a conference. press at the Ministry of Health.

The results show that exposure to the virus was higher among those tested in the slums of urban areas (15.6%) and other urban areas (8.2%) than in rural areas (4.4%). ). Serological tests show antibodies developed by people who have been exposed to the coronavirus.

The first results of serological tests revealed that 0.73% of adults in India, or about 6 million people, had been exposed to the virus before May.

The researchers, however, warn against the reliability of these tests because they also reveal antibodies developed during exposure to other coronaviruses and not just that of covid-19.

India has gradually lifted the very strict containment measures imposed in March in an attempt to save its declining economy.