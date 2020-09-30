Covid19. Four CPLP member states have approved their digital strategies – Observer

The Director of Cooperation of the Community of Portuguese Speaking Countries (CPLP) said on Tuesday that four member states of the organization already have an approved digital strategy and all recognize the need to accelerate digitization after the Covid pandemic- 19.

Four member states, Brazil, Portugal, São Tomé and Príncipe and Mozambique have already approved their digital strategies, and everyone recognizes that digital, with the pandemic, has become a daily tool, ”said Manuel Lapão.

According to the director of cooperation of CPLP, countries now feel the need to invest in the digitization process, as they are aware that those who do not run the risk of losing the path of economic recovery in the post-period period pandemic.

Manuel Lapão spoke with Lusa, following a meeting of the e-governance focal points of CPLP member states, which took place on Tuesday in a virtual environment, and which anticipates some of the questions to be answered. be dealt with at the interministerial meeting on electronic governance, scheduled for October 26 and 28.

On the other hand, there is also the recognition by countries of the need for legislation to regulate the sector and investments to ensure a reduction of the asymmetries that still exist internally in access to digital media.

According to the director of cooperation of the CPLP, the meeting on Tuesday also allowed the possibility of partnerships between the public and private sectors in the field of data security.

Manuel Lapão also highlighted the fact that all information from public health institutes in member states on Covid-19 is guaranteed and will continue, which is “important for citizens”.