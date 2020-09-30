Covid19. Netherlands steps up measures after significant rise in infections – Observe

Dutch authorities are concerned about the escalation of infections with the new coronavirus and are applying more containment measures from this Tuesday, after the country recorded 19,326 cases of contamination last week.

Authorities are worried about signs of escalating contamination with the novel coronavirus and are reporting 3,025 cases of infection in the past 24 hours as an example of the dangerous situation of the pandemic.

This Tuesday at the end of the day, the new measures announced by the government on Monday come into force, including the closure of restaurants at 10 p.m., the ban on the public during sporting events, the possibility of inviting up to three people to a private house or the capacity limit for groups of up to 30 people indoors and 40 outdoors.

In addition, the recommendation to use masks inside stores in major cities (Amsterdam, Rotterdam and The Hague) will be implemented, a very controversial measure that the government has always argued as of little use in containing infections, which draws criticism from the government. large shopping areas.

The number of active cases in the Netherlands could now be around 145,000, according to the country’s Public Health Institute, in a calculation based on estimates, as tests are not performed on asymptomatic patients, due to saturation of laboratories.

The intensive care units in the Netherlands are far from the tipping point, however, with only 142 people hospitalized in these departments, in addition to the 693 patients hospitalized with Covid-19.