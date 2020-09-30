‘Period’: Pantone Launches New Shade of Red to End Menstruation Stigma | Campaign

It is part of a new campaign that aims to end the stigma associated with menstruation and was born out of a partnership between Pantone and Swedish brand of feminine hygiene products Intimina. It’s called “Period” and it’s an “active and adventurous shade of red” that was launched this Tuesday by the Color Institute, whose goal is “to encourage people who are menstruating to feel proud of. who they are. “.

The Seen + Heard campaign (“Visa + Heard”, in free translation) has this new shade of red as its “banner” and was created by Intimina to encourage people, regardless of their gender, to speak openly about menstruation. According to the Swedish brand, the color corresponds to an “original shade of red which represents a regular flow”, quotes the British daily The Guardian.

“An active and adventurous shade of red, ‘Period’ encourages menstruating people to feel proud of who they are. Adhere to your rules with self-confidence; to rise up and passionately celebrate the powerful and exciting life force with which they were born; to encourage everyone, whatever their gender, to feel comfortable talking spontaneously and openly about this pure and natural function of the body, ”explains Laurie Pressman, vice president of Pantone, quoted by the same journal.

As part of the new campaign, Intimina donated two thousand pounds (approximately € 2,191) to the non-governmental organization ActionAid which helps women and children at risk of poverty.

“Today, millions of women and girls around the world still suffer from the stigma associated with this time. Many girls miss essential school days or even drop out altogether [a escola], which is one of the reasons why so many women experience lifelong poverty in the world. Without the stigma surrounding this period, more women will be able to escape poverty, realize their potential and strengthen their communities. This important campaign will help change that, ”added Jillian Popkins, who is with ActionAid in the UK.

The Pantone color system was developed in 1963, in the United States, to facilitate the work of the printing industry. Currently, the design, textile and printing industry globally uses what is perhaps the most well-known palette in the world and already has a spectrum of 2,625 color samples.

Classic blue was Pantone’s selected color of the year 2020, which combines this blue tone with feelings of calm, confidence and affinity.

