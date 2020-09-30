A play is just a play (or maybe not only) | Opinion

Catarina and the beauty of killing fascists

By Tiago Rodrigues

Vila Flor Cultural Center, Guimarães, September 20, 2020

“If you are specific, do not hesitate to do wrong to do good.”

“When order is unjust, disorder is a principle of justice.”

The theater can be political, look towards the past, give it a new reading grid that thrives on the udder of artistic creation. It can also be political like an intuition, a certain way of making an oracle.

T. Rodrigues combined the two facets in this piece. He immersed himself in the past of the dictatorship, in the death of Catarina Eufémia as the starting point of the plot. A friend of Catarina Eufémia has not forgiven her husband, a police officer who passively watched the murder of Catarina Eufémia, and committed suicide in front of her children. Begins an annual tradition that this Catarina bequeathed to her successors, all of them and all the Catarinas: each year a fascist had to be killed in a family ritual and then buried under a cork oak tree, on the family property. In his oracle, the director anticipates future time. In 2028, the far-right party came to power and formed a government. The annual ritual of the Catarinas family takes on another flavor. It is the first time that a fascist is going to be killed after the fascists came to power with the right to vote of most voters.

That year, the initiatory act of killing the fascist went to a twenty-six year old Catarina. The girl was paralyzed with doubt and did not pull the trigger. After arguing with her mother, she seems convinced of the beauty of killing a fascist. There can be no hesitation when it comes to doing evil if that evil is the window where goodness ferments. All the daughter’s arguments were overturned by the persuasion of her mother.

However, the girl is again overcome with hesitation. You cannot kill the fascist. And all the Catarinas are killed without knowing how. A Catarina survives, the silent cousin, the last pledge of values ​​that we do not see in the barbarism of the Catarinas. And the fascist survives, who escapes summary execution. The first who had this chance, after seventy-six fascists who started to make humus from this Alentejo montado.

The fascist rises, victorious, exuding weight. In a chronological leap, the climax is guaranteed to the fascist in a speech to the minions. A long and ecstatic speech. The discursive resource is based on the political catechism of the “emerging fascists”: fertile ground for nationalist ideology, racism, intolerance towards ethnic minorities, the subordination of women and the irrelevance of domestic violence, the denunciation of the elites, the religious respect for the police forces, the protest against corruption (attributed to the decadent political regime), intransigence towards homosexuality, apology for economic liberalism (here Rodrigues made a mistake), hatred of the current Constitution.

The fascist’s salute seemed to be the epilogue. If the play ended at that point, it would have sealed the improbable justice rendered by the hands of a family scarred by the scars of an ancestor. However, the fascist used the collective suicide of the Catarinas to regain power.

The fascist’s final speech is the crowning glory of the nauseating rhetoric of far-right heralds that has emerged in Portugal. The audience often intervenes: “kill him”, urging the boy who killed the whole family and who was a – distant – spectator of the fascist’s fiery verborreia. “Kill him!” This message remains: the fascist was not killed when there was an opportunity. The beauty of the act was not consumed. The fascist could continue to be what he knows he is: fascist. Fascists do not deserve to be spared death, they do not respect life and freedom. But agents of justice do not respect freedom either. I conclude: the fascist who kills the fascists is as fascist as the fascist who is killed by him.

I abjure the sebastianism of the radicals of the right who rise in popular discontent and grow in electoral competition. What if these outcasts get to the government with the consent of the majority of voters (the question was incorrectly answered in the play)? I am afraid of the fascists who take advantage of democracy to distort it, or even (in the worst case) to liquidate it. As I am afraid of vigilantes who invest themselves with heuristic powers to settle the political landscape, as if they were the executors of the defenestration of those who threaten to steal democracy. At one point, I, who found the central stereotype of the play (the “fascist”) repugnant, felt like the fascist prisoner of the Catarinas family.

Disorder is never a principle of justice: it leads to anomie. And in anomie, the strongest are saved; those who have weapons in their hands; those who gain, at some point, the monopoly of speech

Theater can be political. But I don’t need to start fires in advance. And he apologizes for being condescending to a justicialism as basic as the ailments which contaminate the fascists. It is a pity that the plot did not make a foray into moral philosophy to raise two questions: How does the “non-fascist” who kills the fascists justify his prerogative? Isn’t accepting that the “non-fascist” can kill fascists the same as the fascist who considers himself legitimate to take the lives of those who oppose him?

Now it’s my oracle’s turn: from radicalism that opposes radicalism in its antipodes, we will move towards radicalisms with opposite signs that feed, in an endless spiral of frenzy, aggressive rhetoric and confrontation physical and death. It is well known that the fascists do not like each other. In this play, it was clear that those who kill fascists do not value the other either. They don’t value human life either. They are no different. They are as fascists as they escape the values ​​inherent in democratic coexistence.

Disorder is never a principle of justice: it leads to anomie. And in anomie, the strongest are saved; those who have weapons in their hands; those who gain, at a certain moment, the monopoly of speech.

