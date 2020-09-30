The turning point and the fault of corruption | Opinion

Corruption is a serious problem and its expansion can only be achieved by finding fertile ground.

While Salazarism preached and blessed poverty as a very original form of happiness, the new regime slipped quickly, especially after the period of membership in the EEC, for the glorification of the world of the rich, a way to go to heaven on Earth.

Deng Xiaoping in China said that to be rich was to be beautiful and wonderful. On this side, in Lusitania, the rich who took the plague with April 25 wanted to recover from the fear with incredible voracity, while some recovered land, banks and businesses, others, the new rich, were embarking on parasitic capitalism. , without investing or investing little and creating new modes of accumulation with the government, which involved the payment of counterparts.

However, if the president of the SLB arranged pots and puffs for the judge, he in turn arranged with his peers the means to pay the favors of the one who, from bank to bank, collected hundreds of millions. This is an example, but they are everywhere, in ministers, in city mayors, in parish councils, in deputies and always, always in this world of businessmen (some tailor-made by parties ) who know how to pay for their favors received.

The complexity of the phenomenon increases when we see that the reaction of the community deserves to be surprised.

In the parties of the governmental arc, those who have governed the country since 1976 (PS, PSD and CDS), dozens of cases of leaders and executives who have become corrupted or have allowed themselves to be corrupted have been identified, and yet the population keep voting for them.

There are many reports of citizens being investigated; and yet, in our homeland by the sea, everything planted is just another news, the peaceful citizens, made basbas, returned to the fold, haranguing the corrupt at the breakfast table, but voting for them.

In praise of the easy life, the national sperm based on the “back” of those who have knowledge in the state, even those who spend their lives attacking it, always ready to sow pumpkins or peas on the ground. forest environment and receiving large grants from the PAC, or claiming protection that it refuses in terms of building robust public services, or social protection, is also at the origin of this situation.

Where we intend to go is the most complex point of the phenomenon – the replacement of an attitude of repudiation, at the crucial moment, that of elections, by always opting, essentially, for the parties where there is a majority of case of corruption, which reveals an agreement with it tacitly.

Between taking the bull by the horns and making gestures and cries, the latter is the one chosen for the simple reason that it is an escape from confrontation and a large number of Portuguese like confrontations with those who can. less than them, or at least with those who can no longer. See how they make fun of government officials, supermarket cashiers, fellow citizens following them in vehicles or even pedestrians and cyclists.

Corruption is a terrible evil because it creates an opaque and hopeless world, a world of outlaws who govern themselves and crush others, the most honorable, the most competent, the most capable, drowning their merit.

If the government does not support the fight against corruption, the cause is extremely difficult. It is enough to change the disc, to end with the same flips and the same fault.

