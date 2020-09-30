Three-year presidency of João Lourenço | Opinion

João Lourenço became the third president in the history of Angola, succeeding José Eduardo dos Santos (in power for 38 years). He was also the first to take the presidency without being the head of the MPLA. During the initial phase of João Lourenço’s mandate, there was ministerial continuity, with the renewal of eleven ministers and the appointment of five former State Secretaries of José Eduardo dos Santos as ministers.

The turning point of the new presidency began with the Extraordinary Congress of the MPLA of September 8, 2018. Because, João Lourenço, as the new president of the party, promoted the replacement of 25 members of the Political Bureau (“BP”), for a total of 52.

After the Congress, a situation of hegemony of power was consecrated favorable to João Lourenço, who began to concentrate executive power and party leadership. Thus, a process of discontinuity began with the administration of José Eduardo dos Santos, but a strong partisan character was preserved in the choice of ministers. Currently there are only four former ministers, a former deputy minister and two former secretaries of state of José Eduardo dos Santos.

In three years, strong ministerial instability has materialized in 19 ministerial replacements (in 31 portfolios created in 2017) and the maintenance of the title and ministerial competence of only six portfolios, i.e. a ministerial stability of 19.4%.

The ministerial reshaping has shown, once again, the dependence of President João Lourenço on the MPLA, a functional effect of the party’s presidentialism. In this type of presidentialism, the appointment of João Lourenço as candidate for the presidency of the MPLA, as with José Eduardo dos Santos, leads to the exclusive recruitment of members of his party. For this reason, 17 (63%) ministers are members of the MPLA Central Committee and, of these 17, 13 (48.15%) are part of the PB. In fact, João Lourenço appointed several members of his executive in the internal structures of the party to ensure political support and, therefore, to suppress the rival wings. A strategy similar to that of José Eduardo dos Santos in the past.

A characteristic of João Lourenço’s presidency is linked to the style of political communication: more assertive and more frontal in identifying political problems and bad governance, highlighting the need to fight against corruption, nepotism and the misappropriation of resources. public. All of these acts are associated with a group qualified by you, such as hornets. His presidency was also marked by the power of the pen. Given his style of governance, he began to identify with two movie characters: Terminator and John Wick.

Recurring appointments and layoffs distract the public from the governance challenges that stem from weak economic growth. The Angolan economy posted a negative economic performance. From 2017 to 2019, it recorded an average growth of -0.9% of GDP (data from the National Bank of Angola). This year, growth is expected to be -1.4%, according to the IMF.

Economic performance has a direct impact on the unemployment rate which, before the pandemic, was 32%, according to the National Institute of Statistics of Angola. To this is added an impoverishment resulting from the strong demographic growth which was on average 3.3% (2017-2019). Without a job and without future prospects, especially for young people, a movement of discontent has emerged on the social networks of “JLO, 2022 you will love”.

The Government of João Lourenço has sought through the Integrated Intervention Plan in the Municipalities to stimulate the economy and generate an electoral dynamic in favor of the MPLA. But the implementation of this plan has demonstrated the old vices of corruption and mismanagement of public resources. In addition, the Action Plan for the Promotion of Employability has lowered expectations from 500,000 jobs to 83,500 by 2021. In short, during these three years, the executive has not been able to present effective economic and social results to take advantage of an electoral dynamic favorable to the MPLA, being obliged to break the electoral promise to hold the long-awaited municipal elections in 2020.

