Lightning Balance from First TV Debate: Biden Wins Mud Battle Against Trump – Politics

Circus, mud fight, chaos, pub fight, kindergarten. One thing is for sure, it was the wildest, most uncontrolled TV debate in the history of any TV debate.

Just five weeks before the United States presidential election in Cleveland, Ohio, actual discussion of topics was hardly possible. In particular, US President Donald Trump permanently interrupted his challenger, Joe Biden. Moderator Chris Wallace tried to call Trump several times to order. Vain.

The president as a bulldog: that was mainly a reversal of the known. Trump is clearly behind Biden in polls. This leads to reverse roles. The president attacked, shouted, gestured, looked like a challenger. Biden, on the other hand, took the opportunity to present himself as president.

Trump is used to tough questions and exchanges of blows from various press conferences. He seems to enjoy being attacked. He likes to kick out and wait for the opportunity for a short, hard punch.

Biden was always good when he had time to recite memorized statements. Spontaneity is not his thing. Sometimes his answer missed the question. He laughed too much and too much. But time and again he spoke directly to the Americans. That gave weight to his words.

What was remarkable in terms of content?

Trump refused to condemn racist movements and organizations – “white supremacy.” He promised not to accept the result of the presidential election, even if he lost. Instead, he speculated on the involvement of the Supreme Court.

Biden did not look good on economics and replacing the vacant court post at the Constitutional Court. Trump managed to blame the corona pandemic for the dire state of the economy. Biden had little objection to that. Trump also succeeded – “elections have consequences” – in claiming for himself and his administration the right to fill the post of the judge. Biden could not disprove that.

In terms of content, however, the challenger left the field as a point winner. Time and again, he has linked Trump’s often conflicting response to the corona pandemic and other topics – the economy, racism, health policy. The government’s sometimes ignorant measures against the spread of Covid-19 turned out to be Trump’s most blatant weakness.

Due to the lightning strike, Biden sees five to two for Corona, racism, climate protection, taxes and election acceptance. Trump scored points at the constitutional court and the economy. But all this is likely to be quickly forgotten. The chaos, the insults, the roars remain in the memory.

In many states, Americans can already vote and do so in large numbers. Every debate has an acute impact on the prevailing political mood. This one will certainly do it.