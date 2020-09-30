The chaotic debate in which Biden accused Trump of being “the worst president in history” | Podcast P24

In the wee hours of Tuesday (already Wednesday in Portugal), Donald Trump and Joe Biden met on television for a first debate on the American presidential elections: tense and full of personal attacks. In this P24, we analyze the debate with journalist Alexandre Martins.

