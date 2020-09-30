Oxygen “versus” hydrogen, or dominant cultural intoxication | Opinion

We are on the eve of the parliamentary debate on the state budget for 2021. In this regard, I intend to highlight the way in which investment in new technologies is excessively valued to the detriment of investment in personal construction and social culture. I take this opportunity, on the way, to remember the relevant data on public spending in the field of culture and the promises in this regard.

In May, the government approved the national hydrogen strategy. According to PÚBLICO, it is expected that hydrogen-related projects could mobilize, by 2030, investments of around 7 billion euros. Of these, around “900 million euros should be public support for investment and production”, according to the Minister of the Environment and Climate Action, João Pedro Matos Fernandes. In other words, the state will put 100 million euros per year in the national hydrogen strategy. We proudly declare that we are the first country to develop a national strategy for green hydrogen. This is apparently good news. I say apparently, because the degrees of profitability were not demonstrated ten or 20 years ago, given the necessary investments. But the government is prepared to take a risk and be a pioneer in this area.

However, despite the proclaimed love of the left for culture, in this area there is no risk of a sharp increase in investment and the design of pioneering policies.

I remind you that the Socialist Party has been in government for five years. In the government program of 2015, it was said that “supporting culture as an essential factor of innovation, qualification and competitiveness of our economy will be fundamental aspects of government action”. And even that “this political priority implies a commitment to progressive consolidation, throughout the legislature, of the budgetary resources allocated to the culture sector”. Ironically, in 2016, the first state budget of the socialist government had a value for culture lower than that of 2015, prepared by the government it had so criticized!

Skipping four years, and analyzing the current government’s 2019 program, he has proposals that cause perplexity, such as the promise to “create the national museum of contemporary art, based on the existing Chiado museum”. The National Museum of Contemporary Art, in Chiado, was created by the First Republic with exactly that name … in 1911! Also in this line, the government promises to “implement the satellite account of culture”, subject in which the Minister of Culture, Graça Fonseca, insisted, concerning the preparation of the state budget of 2020, declaring that “it will be approved and implemented in 2020 for the Culture Satellite Account”. It’s a curious promise. It is because the Satellite Account for Culture was approved and implemented, at my initiative as a member of the Government with the supervision of Culture, and in collaboration with INE … in 2015!

Promising to do what’s done and no one says anything reveals the degree of inattention of parliament, civil society and the media, which is worrying in a democracy. I could give other examples of this type of announcement of the “new” – of the National Arts Plan (retreading exercise), at the National Music Museum or even at the works of the Ajuda National Palace. It would cost the government nothing to recognize the work done and to say that it is continued and improved – that is normal in good governance.

Note the question of the budget, by analyzing the 2020 State budget. If we remove from the Culture budget the money that goes to RTP – which corresponds to more than 55% of it (!) -, the amount budgeted is approximately $ 278 million. euros. In other words, the money made available by the government for culture does not exceed 0.7% of the state budget and is less than 0.4% of the GDP. See the latest Eurostat data on public expenditure in Europe for culture (sum of expenditure by national, regional and local administrations in 2017): Latvia 3%; Estonia and Hungary 2.6%; Malta 2.4%; Lithuania 2%; Poland and Iceland 1.8%; France 1.2%, Germany 0.9%. In the EU, only Greece (0.3%) spends less on culture than Portugal – 0.5%. And if, in the midst of the troika crisis, Portugal spent 488.9 million euros in 2012 on culture (0.6% of public spending), in 2017 it spent 485.7 million euros ( 0.5% of public expenditure) Public).

Public policies for culture: 2011-2019

Plus: looking at the statistical series available, it appears that from 1995 onwards, the value of the Culture budget never exceeded 300 million euros. But in 2001, 2002 and 2005, Culture’s initial budgets were higher than in 2020! And even in the years of the troika, the annual average Culture budget was around 250 million euros.

In order to keep the important promise made in the program of the current Government to “Gradually increase State expenditure on Culture, with the objective, by the term of the legislature, of reaching 2% of planned discretionary expenditure in the State Budget ”, it will be over the next three years of this legislature, we must go from the current 278 million to around 600 million euros per year.

This implies an average increase of 100 million euros per year in the budget – the same as that announced for the national hydrogen strategy.

From the analysis made of the strategy for hydrogen and the non-existent strategy for oxygen in Portugal, the difference between cultural policies is clear. Here you breathe, but little

The best of Público by email

Subscribe to newsletters for free and receive the best news and the most in-depth work from Público.

Subscribe ×

Culture can be the oxygen of the democratic ecosystem. It promotes creative and critical skills, values ​​citizenship and participation, highlights plurality and encourages cohesion. Cultural development, as a national strategy, is decisive for increasing skill levels and reducing social inequalities – as these manifest themselves not only in differences in material incomes, but also in differences in cultural capital.

From the analysis made of the hydrogen strategy and the non-existent oxygen strategy in Portugal, the difference between cultural policies is clear. Here you breathe, but little.

The author writes according to the new spelling agreement

continue reading