Letters to the Director | Opinion

Europe can be a Union

These lines are written in Vienna, Austria, the homeland of those who write them, where they have a type of life and a way of being that they like very much. The whole thing quieter, unconditional respect for the highway code and the other, on the sidewalk, in the street. The climate is cold, people are more circumspect and closed in on themselves, and little expression for others. In contrast, Porto, Portugal has a beautiful warm climate, people generally walk very well. You walk more in the street, speak loudly, live more.

But one is on one side or the other and we are European, we have a common language in which we understand each other, which can be Portuguese, Austrian, English or French, the same currency is used in both countries. We have more in common between Portugal and Austria than the United States from side to side, or even Canada, or even Russia.

No one should give up their past, their history, their language. We will only have to allow a centralized European democratic delegation of certain powers, such as European space foreign policy, defense, relations between different countries and have common rules in the field of justice, as well as in the financial field. Everything else is local.

Some symbols, which are even more visible here in Vienna than in Porto, should be generalized, such as the country’s flag and the European Union displayed on all buildings. We would know and feel the single European space, whether in Porto or Vienna, Madrid or Rome, Munich or Bordeaux.

Augusto küttner de Magalhães, Vienna

Elevate developmental psychology

If I had to choose the institution that best reflects the society we live in, it would be school without hesitation. It is here that, in general, the activities of knowledge, socialization, movement (…) as we know, flourish. For this reason, currently, it is disconcerting that some educational institutions are prohibiting their students from taking breaks abroad, alleging fears of possible contagion from the novel coronavirus. Something that doesn’t make sense since the experts insist that the risk of infection is much greater in the classroom. And all of this, in educational terms, is counterproductive for the emotional well-being of young people and their ability to learn. And despite the good intention of teachers’ attitudes to sidestep the controversial times we are going through, in my opinion, they are embarrassing, backward and without a vision for the future. Therefore, and as advocated by the vast majority of parents and guardians, there is a need for teachers to provide playful moments and curricular activities in the open air and thereby elevate developmental psychology.

Manuel Vargas, Aljustrel

