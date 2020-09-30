Trump / Biden: The debate that had everything to go wrong got even worse | U.S. Elections 2020

Fox News reporter Chris Wallace had vowed to remain invisible during the first debate between the two main U.S. presidential candidates, Donald Trump and Joe Biden, so voters get a good idea of ​​who they want to vote for. the White House on November 3. But, as expected, Wallace’s promise was nothing more than a well-meaning desire and it collapsed within the opening minutes of the debate: even the moderator didn’t go unnoticed, having to step in several times to interrupt. Trump’s interruptions, voters also didn’t learn more than they already knew about the two proposals on the table.

The story of the first debate between Trump and Biden, which took place Tuesday evening (Wednesday morning Portuguese time) at Case Western Reserve University, Ohio, is above all the story of the tightest 90 minutes ever between two candidates. in the White House, and little or nothing will have done to move the poll pointers. Which doesn’t turn out to be bad for Democratic Party candidate Joe Biden – he leads the polls and he was in the greatest risk of being defeated with a bang.

That’s not what happened, in part thanks to Trump’s unconventional strategy in the weeks leading up to the debate. Instead of emphasizing the opponent’s abilities, putting pressure on his shoulders, the incumbent president and re-election candidate did not resist pleasing his electoral base and questioned Biden’s mental abilities, going so far as to ‘to suggest that the Democratic Party candidate would only do well if he was stimulated by drugs and given instructions through a headset.

On the flip side, Joe Biden also responded with an unconventional debate strategy, but one that ended up wrapping him up for a very reasonable performance – that is, well above the expectations of Donald’s supporters. Trump and reassuring for the anti-Trump electorate, who has in Biden’s candidacy his only opportunity to celebrate the November election.

If, on the one hand, the Democratic Party candidate scored points by talking to cameras much more than his opponent – and did a curious but effective fact-check in real time, smiling and looking at everyone’s Trump. once a false or false statement was heard – instead, it has offended the President of the United States on several occasions, which has never been seen in such a debate.

continue reading