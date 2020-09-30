The incidence rate of new cases corresponds to April levels. What does it mean? | Coronavirus

It’s a journey of ups and downs. The PUBLIC has analyzed the incidence rates of new weekly cases of covid per 100,000 population from March to date. The figures show that the highest value the country has recorded so far for this indicator was the week between March 31 and April 6, when 5,322 new cases were reported. This translated into an incidence rate of 52 new cases per week per 100,000 inhabitants. Six months later, we are not far from that figure: between September 22 and September 28, the country recorded 4,829 new cases, placing the national incidence rate at 47 new cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

