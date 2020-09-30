A Crime Without Mitigation | Editorial

The death of a foreign national in a public service establishment, allegedly caused by barbaric assault and cruelty, is odious in any country where there is a vestige of the rule of law.

The inhuman and degrading treatment to which Ukrainian citizen Ihor Homenyuk was subjected at the Temporary Installation Center of the Foreigners and Borders Service (SEF) at Lisbon airport on March 12 did not motivate the outrage. ‘he deserved at the time, because of the social alarm that the arrival of the pandemic was starting to fuel.

This case tarnishes the reputation of a little-known service, associated with a huge bureaucracy, whose officials will have covered the case, and tarnishes the image of the state itself. Ihor Homenyuk’s death may have been an exception, but the broad outlines of the case suggest that the use of violence in these temporary centers is nothing new.

How is it possible that a human being was held for 15 hours in a room, where he was allegedly beaten with a metal stick by three SEF employees, placed under house arrest, without anyone else realizing the seriousness of what happened there? How is it possible that natural death was suggested on the death certificate when your body had various types of serious injuries?

Ihor Homenyuk died as a result of a mixture of negligence and barbarism, either in the containment measures to which he was aimed, extremely excessive, or in the surveillance he should have and not had, or in the verification of the death . In this chain of successive failures, no one is saved. There is no possible doubt.

What happened in this temporary facility violates international human rights conventions and reveals a deep contempt for the life of a fellow human being while in police custody. No mitigation measure can be invoked to justify this heinous crime, in a country that has had the discernment to regularize all immigrants with ongoing prosecutions at SEF until March 18 of this year.

It is obligatory that the General Inspectorate of Internal Administration close the investigation that the ministry ordered it to open, with the consequences that are imposed on the SEF, and that the investigation and prosecution of the public prosecutor, which expected to be released later this week, Help Justice Close. this affair with the dignity that the State refused to Ihor Homenyuk when he arrived in Lisbon with a simple tourist visa.

