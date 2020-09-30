Rio accused Margarida Balseiro Lopes of being the author of the leaks | National council

The approval of the motion in support of Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa’s presidential candidacy marked the last PSD national council, but the meeting of the party’s maximum organ between congresses also highlights the attack that the president of the PSD , Rui Rio, told former JSD leader and current deputy Margarida Balseiro Lopes, accusing her, indirectly, of being the author of information leaks. The party chairman never mentioned the name of the former social democratic youth leader who did not visit Olhão, Algarve, as the date of the party meeting coincides with her birthday.

