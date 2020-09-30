More than a third of all known species of reptiles are sold “online” | Nature conservation

How big is the reptile trade on the Internet? This was the question a team of Thai and Chinese researchers attempted to answer. Through this research, he found several answers. It has been seen that about 36% of all known reptiles are sold online. Almost 80% of this trade concerns species not covered by international trade regulations. It was also found that 55% of animals sold were caught directly from the wild.

