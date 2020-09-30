Who’s Right ?: Two election campaigners debating – a fact check – politics

In the hot phase of the US election campaign, Republican incumbent Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger met for the first time. The first TV debate on Tuesday (local time) in Cleveland, Ohio, focused on the corona pandemic, the US Supreme Court, election integrity and the state of the US economy.

“We had an avalanche of lies from President Trump,” CNN fact-checker Daniel Dale said afterwards. Biden, on the other hand, made some false and misleading statements, but was largely right. The statements under the microscope:

Corona Trump vs. Biden

TRUMPS CLAIM: “He (Biden) wants to close our country.”

EVALUATION: This is misleading.

FACTS: Biden pledges to contain the corona pandemic through a national strategy. For example, he said he would follow the advice of scientists and health experts. If they recommended new exit restrictions to contain the pandemic, he would obey, Biden said. “I would be willing to do whatever it takes to save lives,” he said in an interview with television station ABC. There are nearly 7.2 million confirmed corona infections and more than 205,000 deaths in the United States – more than any other country in the world.

Corona numbers

TRUMPS-ASSAY: It is not known how many corona deaths there are in China, Russia and India.

EVALUATION: This is not true in the absolute wording.

FACTS: There are worldwide comparisons, for example from the American Johns Hopkins University. For example, national health authorities or the World Health Organization WHO are used as sources, as well as local media reports for information. According to this, more than 96,000 people have died in connection with Covid-19 in India so far. The United States, with more than 205,000 dead, is leading the world in relative numbers. However, experts assume a large number of unreported cases.

Corona and Afromericans

BIDEN’S CLAIM: One in a thousand African Americans has died in connection with Covid-19.

Assessment: Correct.

FACTS: The independent research group APM Research Lab has analyzed data from almost every US state. They show that one in 1020 black Americans has died after being infected with the coronavirus. That equates to about 98 deaths per 100,000 people. No other ethnic group in the United States has such a high proportion. For indigenous peoples there are about 82 deaths per 100,000 people, for whites only about 47.

TRUMPS CLAIM: Immunologist and Presidential Adviser Anthony Fauci said “masks are no good”. Then he changed his mind.

EVALUATION: This is a simplified representation.

FACTS: Fauci said in an interview with CBS News in early March – at an early stage of the US pandemic – “Right now, people in the United States are not allowed to walk around with masks.” Fauci justified this with the lack of protective masks. for sick people and medical personnel. He also said masks don’t provide the “perfect protection” that people assume. The CDC’s health authority has been advising since early April that healthy people with no symptoms should also wear cloth masks in public in the fight against the coronavirus. Fauci repeatedly points out that the level of knowledge about the virus and its spread has changed over the months and that the recommendations may change as a result.

Pandemic control

ASSISTANCE FROM BIDEN: The government “did nothing to help small businesses” during the Corona crisis.

EVALUATION: That is not true.

FACT: Incentive packages that Republicans and Democrats agreed on also included loan programs for small and medium businesses. However, there was criticism that aid would not reach the most affected companies. Moreover, it is not only thanks to the government that the aid got through.

Biden’s son Hunter

TRUMPS CLAIM: Biden’s son Hunter received $ 3.5 million from the widow of former Moscow mayor entrepreneur Elena Baturina.

EVALUATION: There is no evidence for this.

FACTS: Senate Republicans scrutinized Hunter Biden’s cases and released a report last week. In it they write that in February 2014 Baturina would have transferred an advisory fee of US $ 3.5 million to the bank account of the Rosemont Seneca Thornton company. The report also states that Hunter Biden co-founded the investment company in 2013. That Hunter Biden should have received the money directly – as Trump says – does not follow.

Hunter Biden’s attorney, George Mesires, told American media outlets such as the Washington Post after the report was released that his client did not own or co-founded the company. The claim that Hunter Biden received $ 3.5 million from Baturina is therefore incorrect.

Trump and racism

TRUMPS CLAIM: Biden has described black people as “predators” (“super predators”) in the past.

EVALUATION: That is not true.

FACTS: The claim goes back to statements made by Hillary Clinton in 1996. The first lady at the time spoke of “super predators” in connection with gang crime. As a senator in the 1990s, Biden also used the term “predators” in connection with crime, as well as addressing the connection between crime and ethnicity – but he did not call black people “predators.”

Trade deficit / China

BIDEN’S CLAIM: “We now have a bigger deficit with China than before.”

EVALUATION: That is not true.

FACTS: The trade deficit decreased in 2019 compared to the previous year. This is likely a direct result of the “trade war” with China involving measures such as higher tariffs. In 2018, the deficit was about $ 419 billion from a US perspective, down to $ 345 billion in 2019, according to figures from the US Census Bureau.

A trade deficit is defined as a surplus of imports over exports. It shows that a country consumes more than it produces itself – the difference is imported. Trump started the trade war because he wanted to reduce the trade deficit with China.

Biden and public order

TRUMPS CLAIM: Biden said it was a peaceful protest as protesters walked through town, burned down shops and murdered people.

EVALUATION: This is completely exaggerated and not true.

FACTS: Biden has condemned riots, looting and arson during protests against racism as “lawlessness”. During Tuesday’s TV game, he said, “Violence is never appropriate, never appropriate, in response. It is peaceful protest, violence is never appropriate. “

Irregularities in selection

TRUMPS CLAIM: The choice “will not end well”.

EVALUATION: That is purely hypothetical.

FACTS: Trump gave testimony about the letter vote. Due to the corona pandemic, it is expected that many more voters than in normal years will vote by mail. Trump has warned time and again of massive electoral fraud in large-scale postal ballots, but has not provided solid evidence.

Several democratically administered US states, including Washington, California, Nevada, and New Jersey, send ballots by mail to every registered voter. Postal ballots are also sent to any registered voter in Republican-administered Utah. FBI chief Christopher Wray recently said in the Senate that there had been no widespread electoral fraud in the US, but that there had been cases at the local level from time to time. (dpa)