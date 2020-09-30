Trump prefers Putin to Merkel. Said Everything – Observer

Until Trump arrives at the White House, it would be unthinkable to imagine a US president feeling closer to Putin than to Merkel. Putin is a dictator who presides over an authoritarian regime, used to assassinate or poison his political opponents, whose power rests on the information services heirs to the former KGB. Russia is not ruled by a political party, but by spies.

Merkel is chancellor of one of the highest quality democracies in Europe. She is a moderate, competent leader, impeccably loyal to the founding values ​​of the West. Now the President of the United States feels more political affinities with the Russian dictator than with the leader of Europe’s largest democracy. That says all about the political tragedy that has befallen the United States since Trump was elected. Trump has betrayed the core values ​​of liberal democracies.

But there’s yet another disgusting reason for Putin’s closeness and Trump’s contempt for Merkel. The American president believes that power should be ruled by men like him and Putin, and does not respect a woman political leader. An unfortunate example of political machismo.

To help readers understand what is at stake, I use an example from our internal policy. The PCP is the Portuguese party closest to Putin, or the one that criticizes him the least. He certainly attacks Merkel more than the President of Russia. The PSD and the CDS are obviously much closer to Merkel than to Putin. In other words, when it comes to Russia and Germany, Trump is closer to the positions of the PCP than to the Portuguese right-wing parties.

Trump’s attitude has only one virtue. This shows the deception of almost the entire Portuguese left when, during the government of Passos Coelho, it treated Merkel as a “fascist” or, at best, a “deeply selfish capitalist”. Do you understand why no one can take the left seriously when you call a politician a “fascist”? Who would think of Merkel as “fascist” if not the extreme left, like the Bloc and Pode, or deeply dishonest politicians like some of the more radical sectors of the PS? In fact, when the PS came to government and Merkel stopped working with Passos Coelho and became a colleague of Costa, she immediately became, for the Socialists, a great European leader.

Back in the United States, the November election is the most important since Reagan defeated Carter. The future of the free world is also at stake now. But this time, it is the victory of the Democratic candidate, and not of the Republican, which will save the Western alliance. If Trump were re-elected, I doubt NATO will survive, and I don’t even know what the future of the European Union will look like. Trump’s four more years in the White House would mean the United States, China and Russia would actively work for the fragmentation and division of the Union. At this point, it doesn’t matter whether Biden is the perfect candidate. In politics, there is rarely an ideal candidate. But Biden is the best for the simple reason that he is the only one who can prevent another Trump victory.