AfD boss Meuthen rules out candidacy for the Bundestag

AfD chairman Jörg Meuthen has decided not to run for federal elections. In a circular sent to members of the party on Wednesday, Meuthen justified his decision by saying that as a Member of the European Parliament he could fulfill an important role for the AfD. “Like other national capitals, Berlin is increasingly in danger of becoming a sort of branch office and recipient of orders for the Brussels headquarters,” he wrote in the circular received by the German news agency.

The party had recently speculated whether Meuthen would try to challenge Alice Weidel, who currently heads the Bundestag’s parliamentary group with Alexander Gauland, for the highest candidacy in Baden-Württemberg. For a long time, the party chairman did not look into his cards and announced a decision on a possible candidacy for the Bundestag for the autumn.

Weidel was elected the new head of the AfD in Baden-Württemberg last February. However, it cannot be ruled out that the ongoing quarrels in the Bundestag faction have led Meuthen to prefer to remain a Member of the European Parliament and to concentrate on the party chairmanship.

Nothing comparable is known about the group of AfD members. It is not yet known whether Weidel and Gauland, who will be 80 years old in the federal elections next fall, will re-register as a duo for the group chairmanship after the elections. He has not yet decided on a renewed candidacy for the Bundestag, Gauland had recently stated several times.

Weidel and Gauland had sharply criticized Meuthen’s approach to the Kalbitz case – since then, the relationship between the two and the party leader has been considered damaged. Last May, Meuthen let the party board vote on the cancellation of the membership of former Brandenburg AfD boss Andreas Kalbitz. At that point, a majority decided to be expelled.

The cancellation, linked to right-wing extremist references from Kalbitz’s past, has now been confirmed by the party’s referee. Kalbitz, who denies previous membership of the now banned German youth who have been faithful at home, wants to take legal action against it.

Meuthen wrote that he had already written this letter last weekend. “Like the decision itself, it has no connection with current political events in the area of ​​the Bundestag parliamentary group.” He knows the AfD already has “many bright minds” at work in Berlin, and is convinced that this will happen after the next federal election. will stay that way. Meuthen, who currently leads the party along with co-chair Tino Chrupalla, had a close relationship with leading representatives of the party’s far-right party in his early years as AfD boss. That has since changed. (dpa)