The exhibition of all the “Dissonências” finally opens its doors at the Museu do Chiado | Art

Getting to this day has not been easy. The works that can be seen today in the galleries of Dissonância, an exhibition which opens this Wednesday at the National Museum of Contemporary Art (MNAC), in Lisbon, have been nearly three months in the places they occupy today waiting to be seen.

Last-minute blackouts and delays at the Directorate General of Cultural Heritage (DGPC), the entity that oversees public museums, have so far deprived visitors of this exhibition which brings together 85 works by 45 artists. Works of which the majority – 74 were donated, 11 were purchased – testify to “the immense generosity with which people have looked at the museum, despite the economic crisis and all the difficulties that the country has gone through”, says Emília Ferreira, director of MNAC.

Divided into four large cores, organized mainly chronologically, Dissonências shows works that have arrived at the museum over the past ten years, filling in gaps in the collection or strengthening existing cores, such as that of the Modernist period (first half of the 20th century), explains Emília Tavares, curator of the museum of photography, who shares the curator of the exhibition with Adelaide Ginga, another of the house’s curators.

In the foreground a bronze sculpture by Maria Barreira, 1957

“There was no subject here that would allow us to do another organization, but the chronology perfectly serves the purpose of the exhibition – to show what has happened here over the past decade to complete a collection whose setting up-to-date is problematic in all types from the 80s and 90s and, especially since the beginning of the 21st century, ”adds Emília Tavares, also cautioning against the lack of representation of 19th century photography, that the recent donation of the domain of Arnaldo Fonseca helped to mitigate.

In the exhibition you can see some of the approximately 200 positive points of the period that the family of this photographer and diplomat entrusted to the MNAC (Museu do Chiado), among which works by other authors, such as João Francisco Camacho.

“We had a huge void in 19th century production,” admits the curator, recalling that photography only entered the Chiado collection late, in 1999, thanks to the work of Fernando Lemos. “It took almost 100 years [o museu é de 1911] so that photography is part of this collection and even today it has big flaws. Buying 19th century photographs at auction is not easy and that is why these donations are so important, ”he adds, assuring that the museum is studying another area that he has already inventoried, that of the painter Veloso Salgado (1864-1945), a collection that intersects with photography and in which authors such as Carlos Relvas and Emílio Biel are represented.

Difficult years

Dissonências does not show photographs of Relvas or Biel, but includes works by Gérard Castello-Lopes, João Francisco Camacho, Jorge Silva Araújo, José Luís Neto, Augusto Alves da Silva or José Pedro Cortes (Tatiana Macedo, João Tabarra and the Ernesto de Sousa’s family also made donations, but due to lack of space their works could not be included).

“The General Directorate of Heritage is not bankrupt”

Almost all of this exhibition is due to the artists, their families and heirs, patrons and private collectors who have not forgotten the Chiado, insists the director, Emília Ferreira: “The State bought works from the auctions or collectors who have left their pieces on deposit at the museum for us to use, like Isabel Vaz Lopes, but she has very little money even to meet the most basic needs. Individuals, for their part, have been incredible in these difficult years.

In the core of the works acquired with public money, installed in the first room of the exhibition, are represented artists of generations and languages ​​as diverse as Columbano Bordalo Pinheiro, José Luís Neto, Júlia Ventura and the couple Sara and André.

In the following rooms, too small for such generosity, underlines the director, it is possible to find works by Jorge Pinheiro, Hein Semke, António Olaio, Ana Pérez-Quiroga, Mário Cesariny, Mónica de Miranda, Nuno Calvet, Nuno San Payo, René Bértholo, Rolando Sá Nogueira, João Pedro Vale, Manuel Botelho and André Cepeda, among others.

And if the acquisition of works by Augusto Alves da Silva and José Luís Neto from Isabel Vaz Lopes is “the epilogue of a long-term deposit”, as curator Emília Tavares defines it, some of the donations come from research and research. exhibition produced by the museum team.

Museu do Chiado has had an exhibition for more than two months that will never open

Artists like Jorge de Oliveira and Mónica Miranda arrived at the museum by donation after exhibiting it. “Many of the works that have been donated to Chiado over these ten years are the result of dynamic work with artists or of studying the work of 19th century photographers. And that’s good, on the one hand, and bad on the other – a national museum should be able to buy at least one work from the artist who exhibits at the end of the exhibition, which we always offer and don’t. has never been accepted by the DGPC. The collection of a museum like ours cannot depend on factors which are not structural, it must have a policy of continuous and coherent acquisitions. And the Chiado never did.

If the state wants to support artists, adds Tavares, to authorize public museums that exhibit their work to buy them pieces: “Artists make a living from their work. We should be able to pay them a fee [honorários] to prepare an exhibit for here. We try to do it and help with the production of the work, but we don’t always succeed. It was only occasionally, with Sonae / MNAC Art Cycles, that we were able to give the artists the necessary conditions to work for a year.

This time it was also the private ones – Millennium BCP Foundation and Sonae – who volunteered to help the Chiado Museum when the issues that kept this Dissonance from opening for three months became public.

Having obtained the support of the DGPC to resolve them, the director of the MNAC will henceforth channel the sponsorship towards the exhibition program that “I had already lost hope” of carrying out.

Thus, on Thursday, the Chiado will inaugurate the exhibition with which it is associated with the Imago Lisboa festival, dedicated to the American photographer Todd Hiddo (until January 3); on October 7 it will be the turn of the programming of Loops Expanded. In November, he opens Faces and Narratives. Contemporary Views in the 19th Century, an exhibition focused on portraiture and featuring works from the already mentioned fields of Veloso Salgado and Arnaldo Fonseca. The month of December is reserved for De Todo o Povo, a pandemic program that wants to give visibility to the work developed by certain artists during the months of confinement. The series of photographs taken by João Pina at the Copan Building, in São Paulo, and Vasco Barata’s drawings will be in the spotlight.

Dissonances will remain open as is until November 15, after which works that, for conservation reasons, are expected to return to the reserves are removed. The rest will remain until the end of the year exactly where they can be seen from today.

