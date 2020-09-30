Amid screams and insults, neither Trump nor Biden could think – Observe

At first there was not even a sound. The moderator, Fox News reporter Chris Wallace took the stage of the debate and spoke to an audience of around 90 – and at home no one heard a thing. Absolute silence. For a while, it was thought of a repeat of the 1976 scenario in which Republican Gerald Ford and Democrat Jimmy Carter were silent and the debate had to be cut short.

But, without too many problems, the sound came back. And what he brought was not good.

Quickly, sound restored, came what was probably the loudest, most earthy, and most aggressive presidential debates in memory in the United States. For 90 minutes, Donald Trump and Joe Biden faced off. between exchanges of insults and constant interruptions. If the lack of sound referred to 1976, the animosity that was heard as soon as the decibels were triggered is unprecedented – and raises doubts about the 34 days remaining until the election and even more those that will follow on November 3.

At a certain point in the debate, the moderator was able to impose his voice on that of the two candidates and said to them: “The country would be better served if we let everyone speak with less interruption. I ask you to do it ”.

What they did was very different.

Joe Biden’s team wanted to send the American press a very clear message: that the Democratic candidate should prepare for this debate in order to talk about the themes and not about Donald Trump. And in the end, Biden wouldn’t even talk to Trump. The idea was to look into the eyes of the spectators at home and speak directly to everyone.

Donald Trump had a different strategy. Focused on betting on the weak points of his opponent, which he has denounced for months, the Republican demonstrated from the start that his goal was to put constant pressure on Joe Biden. And, if necessary, never take your eyes off him – and make sure that by doing the same, viewers see all the flaws he sees in the former vice president himself.

But theory is one thing, practice is another.

Prior to this debate, Trump and Biden were together in public only once: during the current president’s swearing-in ceremony on January 20 and 21. That morning they were just a handshake and quick words of the occasion. For the rest, they never exchanged a word in front of the public. And, as such, it was not certain that everyone could firmly maintain their strategy in these early days.

Here, Joe Biden was the first to deviate from his path – and thus become entangled in the web woven by Donald Trump to veer him from his repeated ideas and themes he was studying, pulling him forward. for a 90 minute conversation.

Biden still resisted. Before the 20 minutes, after Trump accused him of being held hostage by the left wing of the Democratic Party and of wanting to create a socialist health care system (a proposal he has always opposed, including the primaries), the former vice-president -President said what he had probably formed: “I will not denounce his lies, because everyone knows he is a liar”.

Joe Biden: “The point is, everything he says so far is just a lie. I’m not here to speak out on his lies. Everyone knows he’s a liar.”

So Biden was determined to pretend Trump was not there by his side. But that’s not how debate works, and the Republican was keen to remember this, making constant interruptions – always beyond the moderator by questioning his opponent. “Honestly, you make more interruptions than he does,” Chris Wallace once told Donald Trump.

This became clear when, in the initial theme, the Supreme Court, Joe Biden was asked to respond if he supported the tactic of triumph, already championed by some Democrats – who, in view of the nomination of ‘another conservative Supreme Court judge. , told the public that they could adopt this tactic of creating more seats in this body of justice. if a Democratic presidency and a Senate majority of the same color coincide.

Joe Biden, so far, has refused to support or reject this tactic – and in this debate, it was no different. In response, Chris Wallace insisted on the question. But we hardly heard it, because Donald Trump was already asking above all else: “Are you going to fill the courts? Will he fill the courts? Are you going to fill the courts? “.

This is where Biden succumbed and, still without looking at Donald Trump, said an exasperated, “Can you be quiet, man?”

Joe Biden to President Trump: “Do you want to shut up, man ?!”

Further on, faced with a new barrage of interruptions from Donald Trump against Joe Biden, the former vice-president stopped speaking and blurted out: “It’s difficult to say a word with this clown”. Then, with his hands up, he added, “Sorry, with that person.” “Nobody” whom he called “clown” throughout the debate. “Do you have any idea what this clown is doing?” Biden asked directly to the moderator. There was no answer.

“Mr. President, let him answer!”

“Mr. President, please stop.”

Moderator Chris Wallace repeatedly tries to keep Pres. Trump to interrupt Joe Biden.

Often times, Trump’s interruptions were not followed up – Joe Biden tried to continue his speech, trying to speak from the top without breaking his reasoning. He managed to do it most of the time, but in other cases he let the President of the United States interrupt him.

In one of those moments, Donald Trump took the opportunity to throw a shine, most likely studied, when he caught Joe Biden saying perhaps one of the strongest phrases among those that he said in the debate, when the topic was the pandemic: “A lot of people have died and a lot more will die. , unless he gets much smarter and very quickly ”.

Trump caught, but not where Joe Biden wanted him. “Did you use the word smart?” He retorted ironically. “You finished the course as one of the worst students of your year, so never use the word ‘smart’ with me because there is nothing ‘smart’ about you,” Trump said. “You haven’t done anything for 47 years,” he added, referring to the time Joe Biden has spent in Washington DC since he was elected senator from Delaware.

Amid the screaming was politics, which the moderator tried to force into the 90-minute clash. Here, as in the exchange of insults, Donald Trump did not take his eyes off Joe Biden and Joe Biden did not leave Chris Wallace and the camera that was focused on him.

The first topic was the Supreme Court and the appointment of Conservative Justice Amy Coney Barrett to take over the vacancy with the death of Liberal Ruth Bader Ginsburg. It’s a subject where both sides of US politics have glass roofs – and as such, both candidates have sought, rather than defending their side, to attack the opposite.

With Justice Amy Coney Barrett in the center, the battle for the Supreme Court has begun – where everyone has glass roofs

Joe Biden opened this precedent by accusing Donald Trump of wanting, with a more conservative Supreme Court, “to get rid of the Affordable Care Act”, the health system put in place by Barack Obama (to such an extent that it is known under the name Obamacare) and that Donald Trump promised, there four years, to abolish. In the end, this did not happen – there were some changes, such as the end of the legal obligation to purchase health insurance, instituted by this health plan.

Donald Trump quickly took the opportunity to accuse Joe Biden of wanting to end private insurance and wanting to follow Bernie Sanders’ line. “Your party is socialist and they want to dominate you, you know that, Joe,” Donald Trump said. The Democrat replied: “I am the Democratic Party now, the Democratic Party’s program is what I approved.” And he returned the discussion to Covid-19: “The 200,000 people who died on his shift, what does it mean if he ends the Affordable Care Act? And he insisted:” 200,000 dead, over 7 million infected in the US We have 4% of the world’s population, 20% of deaths. 4,000 people contract Covid-19 every day. When confronted with the numbers, he said ” it is what it is. ”It is what it is because you are who you are”.