Santa Casa da Misericórdia de Lisboa contributes to ensuring that this information, essential for public clarification, is open and free for all

Santa Casa Misericórdia de Lisboa

Japan will allow foreigners with student or business visas to enter from October 1, but the borders will remain closed to tourists due to the pandemic, officials said today.

The new plan, backed by the Japanese government’s epidemiological expert panel, is expected to allow foreigners from any country with a visa of three months or more for non-tourism purposes to enter, government officials said today. at a press conference.

The measure includes people who come to Japan for professional reasons, to study, to participate in cultural exchanges, to work in the medical sector or as dependents of foreign workers officially residing in the Asian country.

The Japanese government suspended the issuance of new visas in these categories in March, in addition to freezing the issuance of new residence permits.

The number of foreigners allowed into Japan, however, will be conditioned by the ability to test for the disease at Japanese airports, government officials said, to limit entry to 1,000 foreigners per day.

Japanese airports can perform around 10,000 daily tests, but most are reserved for Japanese citizens returning from overseas, they said.

Foreigners traveling to Japan must test for the new coronavirus before leaving their country and another on arrival at the airport, in addition to having to quarantine for 14 days.

As of September 1, Japanese authorities also allow foreigners with Japanese resident status who have traveled abroad before or after border restrictions, subject to testing and quarantine, to enter.

Along with these measures, Japan has eased entry requirements for travelers with medium and long-term visas from seven Southeast Asian countries and is negotiating similar measures with 16 Asia-Pacific countries, including China, Australia or Korea. South.

The Covid-19 pandemic has caused more than one million deaths worldwide since December last year, including 1,561 in Japan, which has recorded 82,484 cases of the disease.