Checking the facts. Pandemic, recession and police violence. Six times the Trump-Biden debate escaped the truth – Observer

In the first of three debates between Donald Trump and Joe Biden leading up to the November presidential election, the President of the United States frequently used false and misleading arguments – and often openly lied to criticize the Democratic candidate. Joe Biden, for his part, has almost always used scientific arguments, although at times he too has used false and out of context information to attack Trump.

In a chaotic debate, marked by personal insults and direct accusations and with virtually no discussion of concrete ideas, Biden even called Donald Trump a “liar” and called everything the president said a “lie.” The American press verified most of the facts mentioned by the two candidates during the debate and concluded that it was Donald Trump who lied most often.

Insults and accusations mark the first debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden

For example, the Politifact platform, specializing in fact-checking and a member of the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN), of which the Observer is also a member, analyzed 24 statements from the debate that did not correspond to the truth. Eighteen were declared by Donald Trump (most are false or misleading, others decontextualized or without evidence) and six by Biden (all partially false or in need of context).

The phrase:

They said it took a miracle to bring the industry back. This has brought back 700,000 jobs. They didn’t report anything ”

Donald trump

The President of the United States argued that, during his presidency, the number of jobs in the American industry increased by 700,000. However, this is not true, not even looking at the numbers before the pandemic of Covid-19, as the New York Times writes – which recalls that after an increase of around 500,000, the number of jobs in the industry fell by around 200,000 due to the pandemic.

This is not the first time Donald Trump has used this argument either. Last week, in a speech in Ohio, the American president had already said the same thing, referring to his campaign promise to recover 700,000 jobs in the industry.

However, according to CNN, in February, the number of jobs in the industry had increased by 483,000 – thus, below the 700,000 reported by Trump. The Covid-19 pandemic caused a deep recession which led to a sharp drop in that number and, according to August statistics, there were already 237,000 fewer jobs in the industry than at the start of Trump’s tenure .

According to NBC, during Barack Obama’s presidency – with Joe Biden as vice president – the United States lost an estimated 1.4 million jobs in the industry.

CONCLUSION

It is not true that, under the Trump administration, the United States took back 700,000 jobs in the industry, as the American president said during the debate. In fact, after an increase of 483,000, the number of jobs in the sector declined due to the pandemic.

FALSE

The phrase:

When I was vice president we inherited a recession, I was asked to fix it, so I did, we left him an economy to grow and he caused the recession.

Joe biden

Democratic candidate Joe Biden has argued that Donald Trump is responsible for the economic crisis in which the United States is plunged because, at the end of the White House term in 2016, the Obama administration left a growing economy fast – the phrase used was “booming”.

There are actually two argument errors here. First of all, the US economy was not growing quickly: according to the New York Times, in 2016, the US economy had seen its growth fall below 2%.