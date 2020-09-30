Who won the debate between Trump and Biden? What the figures from the first polls say – Observer

Who won tonight’s debate (dawn in Portugal) between the presidential candidates of the United States of America, Joe Biden and Donald Trump?

According to the first polls from the American station CNN (conducted by SSRS) and CSB News (conducted by YouGov), the advantage goes to the Democratic candidate, who will at least have managed to maintain the advantage over Donald Trump guaranteed by the polls before the debate.

The CNN poll gives Joe Biden the most striking advantage. According to this, six in ten people who have seen the debate consider the Democratic candidate to have done better than Donald Trump. The current Republican candidate and president was seen as a winner by just 28% of viewers in this poll, which was supported by software company SSRS.

There are other important data provided by the CNN survey. Depending on the season, before the debate, 56% of future viewers of the media showdown already said they expected a better performance from Joe Biden, while 43% considered Donald Trump the most likely winner. The Democrat may have added a few points, as only 28% of viewers overheard after the debate gave Trump an advantage – far less than the 43% who expected him.

In the CNN poll, two-thirds of the population considered the Democratic candidate’s responses to be more reliable and truthful than Donald Trump’s (65% for Biden, 29% for Trump), with 69% of viewers hearing that the attacks of the first Obama’s vice president at Trump was right. Trump’s attacks on Biden were seen as fair by just 32% of viewers in the CNN poll.

The topics that viewers heard in the CNN poll considered Joe Biden to be better were racial inequality (66% trusted Biden more than Trump on this topic, 29% trusted Trump more), healthcare (Biden with an advantage for 66% of spectators) and the public health crisis resulting from Covid-19 (64% of spectators give Biden an advantage on this subject).

Overall, 63% of viewers heard believe that Joe Biden’s plan to solve America’s problems is better than Donald Trump’s – and only 30% believe the current president’s plan will be more effective.

The station however recalls that this market study aims to clarify the position of “registered voters who saw the debate on Tuesday”, not having the ambition to translate “the opinions of all Americans”. Additionally, the group of spectators heard tended to be more democratic than the American electorate, as 39% of those involved said they identified with Joe Biden’s party, while only 25% (one in four) assumed s ‘identify with the Republican Party.

Who also conducted a poll after the media shock between Trump and Biden on Tuesday evening (Wednesday morning in Portugal) was CBS News, in partnership with the company YouGov.

The results of this investigation were much less favorable to Biden than the results of the CNN investigation. The balance was much more important: of the listeners listened to, 48% considered that the Democratic candidate had done better, while 41% considered that Trump had won.

Even so, the retention of Biden’s advantage previously estimated in several polls is also supported by the CBS News investigation.

Other data that will make the Democratic candidate smile: 42% of respondents to this poll had a worse image of Trump after the debate and only 24% had a better image, while 38% of respondents had a better image of Biden after the media dispute and were less – 32% – those who had the worst of the Democratic candidate.

While early polls give Joe Biden an advantage, deemed by viewers of last night’s debate to have done a better job than President Donald Trump, it is not yet a matter of singing victory. Besides the more traditional polls, Trump seems to have done (surprisingly?) Much better with the Latin community in the USA: according to the American magazine Newsweek, a poll after the debate found that 66% of viewers of the Spanish-speaking American Telemundo channel ( which belongs to the NBC channel) considers Trump to have won the debate, in the past only 34% consider Biden’s performance to be better than that of the current president.

The Latin community is a traditionally Democratic electorate, so a Donald Trump advantage for that electorate could complicate the accounts of former Barack Obama vice president Joe Biden. The Democratic candidate and the Republican candidate have bet on joint campaign actions of the Latin community and leaders of this community in the United States, recalls Newsweek.

There is yet another detail in the results of early polls that could serve as a warning to the Democratic campaign: the CNN poll result, which found six in ten viewers of the debate to consider Biden to be better than Trump, is not very different from the result of voting at the same office four years ago. At the time, Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton was seen as the winner of the debate by 62% of viewers in the CNN poll, but ended up losing the election to Donald Trump.

Plus, there’s a theme that could give Trump an edge. Even in the CNN debate poll, which gave Joe Biden a significant advantage, views of viewers auscultated on the two candidates’ views on economic issues were divided: half (50%) considered Biden better. regarding but 48% considered Trump to be the best on it.

The ability with which Trump and Biden are seen in solving economic problems is of particular concern to the Democratic candidate, as the sample of participants was significantly more favorable to him, as 39% of those involved in the poll said they identified with the Democratic Party. . while only 25% assumed they identified with the Republican Party. And the subject could become more prevalent during the vote, given the economic crisis in the USA resulting from the crisis of the new coronavirus.

Additionally, when the CNN poll question was about who is the strongest leader to preside over the country, Biden’s advantage – 55% see him as a stronger leader – was not consolidated enough given the weight. most important of the Democratic voters involved. in the poll, for Republican voters.

The debate does not appear to have been enough to drive a bigger gap between Biden and Trump than the (short) one that has been calculated in various election polls, but polls suggest that the night may have at least allowed Biden to hold onto the advantage it held before the media confrontation.

In the CNN poll, a majority of auspicious viewers (57%) said the debate did not influence their vote – but of the minority open to change, 32% said they were more likely to vote for Biden after the debate on this issue. Tuesday and only 11% said they were more likely to vote for Trump.

The way the two candidates are viewed has not changed much according to the CNN poll: Before the debate, 60% of those in the chosen viewer group said they had a positive view of Biden and 37% said they had a positive view of Biden. Trump; after the debate, the variations were small (62% for Biden, 37% for Trump).

The results of the CBS News poll also seem to indicate that influence in the direction of the vote will be weak: the results – 48% see Biden as the winner, 41% see Trump as the winner – reasonably accurately reflect the estimated support gaps. between the two candidates, in the calculation of the pre-election polls.