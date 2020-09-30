Juan Cavia and Filipe Melo in search of their concerns | BD

It all started with a joke. In a way that may have faded over time, the cover of a record called Le Poète du Piano, signed by French pianist Samson François, reached the hands of Argentinian designer Juan Cavia. In the photo which illustrates recordings of pieces by Chopin, Debussy and Ravel under such a pompous and sonorous title, Samson François lightly touches his face with his right hand, in a pose studied to convey extreme sensitivity and mystery. Look up, to an uncertain place, unsure whether he was admiring an apparition of Our Lady, reflected emotionally in his own genius, or mentally worked out the list of missing vegetables to prepare that evening’s dinner. By sharing this image with his comic book crime partner, screenwriter Filipe Melo, Cavia would sow the seeds of Balada for Sophie, the duo’s most ambitious book to date.

