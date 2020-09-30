Federal Labor Agency: the number of unemployed is falling to 2.847 million – the economy

Despite the corona crisis, the number of unemployed in Germany fell by 108,000 in September compared with the previous month. It was 2.847 million, or 613,000 more than a year ago, as reported by the Federal Labor Agency in Nuremberg on Wednesday. The unemployment rate in September was 6.2 percent.

The number of part-time workers is also declining in the corona crisis. In July, 4.24 million people were paid short-term benefits on Wednesday, according to the Federal Employment Agency. According to the latest projections of the employment agency, there were still 4.6 million short-term workers in June. One month ago, the Federal Agency estimated 5.36 million short-term workers in June. The previous maximum was reached in April with 5.95 million.

“The effects of the corona pandemic on the labor market are still clearly visible,” said Daniel Terzenbach, a member of the board of the Federal Labor Agency. “But there are little signs of improvement.”

The seasonal decline of 108,000 unemployed in September this year is slightly higher than in previous years. However, the unemployment rate at 613,000 is also significantly higher than a year ago. Demand for labor is currently stable at a low level after it virtually collapsed during the spring ban.

Economists and economic scientists have previously painted a largely optimistic picture of the German economy. Forecasts for the decline in economic performance related to the corona have in many cases been revised upwards. With the exception of the automotive industry, there has been almost no large reduction in jobs. (DPA)