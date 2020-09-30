NBA Finals begin: LeBron James reunites with the team he learned to be champion with | NBA

James will play the tenth final in his 17-year career. Only Bill Russell and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar surpass “king” Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press

We saw this image last weekend and almost immediately thought of the legendary photo of Kobe Bryant, with his left hand clutching the Larry O’Brien trophy and his right on his sad face. A sea of ​​confetti at the coronation ceremony, the Los Angeles Lakers with the Western Conference title finally in their pocket and LeBron James sitting on the floor, looking like a few friends, barely smiling.

continue reading