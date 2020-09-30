Sufjan Stevens’ electro-pop therapy | Review

Real estate speculation is a plague. Almost no one escapes. If even a successful musician, with two decades of career covered with applause and criticism from the public, cannot escape him, then it will be a question of saying that we are engaged in barbarism. In fact, we do not know the outlines of the case, but the fact is that Sufjan Stevens, the singer of banjo and introspection, first, the musician of complex orchestrations, then the man of multidisciplinary projects under album-film form and electronic craft after that, this man who even attended the Oscars (performed in 2018 and described it as “a horrible Scientology ball”), was reportedly forced to leave New York when the rent he paid for his Brooklyn studio has become unaffordable. It happened a year ago and The Ascension, the album he is currently editing, epic for almost an hour and a half, is a direct result of that experience. Do not address the issue of gentrification, please tick.

