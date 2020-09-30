Section of the blue line of the Lisbon metro remains cut after the collapse | Transport

The president of the Metropolitano de Lisboa said on Wednesday he was waiting for the indication from the Civil Engineering Laboratory to proceed with the repair work after the collapse of the Praça de Espanha, referring to the fact that the affected section of the blue line remains interrupted.

The collapse of part of the ceiling of the Lisboa metro, at the Praça de Espanha station, on Tuesday, caused minor injuries to four people and the disruption of traffic on the blue line, which is currently on the sections Reboleira-Laranjeiras and Marquis of Pombal-Santa Apolónia.

During a press conference this Wednesday morning in Praça de Espanha, Vítor Domingues dos Santos said he was awaiting approval from the National Civil Engineering Laboratory (LNEC) for repair work to continue. “We are awaiting LNEC approval. The work has already started, all the cleaning has been done, the train removed and the hole we had yesterday is already covered with formwork. With a little luck, we hope to reduce the cut-off times of the Blue Line between Laranjeiras and Marquês de Pombal, ”he said.

The chairman of the board said he will have more news by mid-afternoon on Wednesday, after the development of LNEC operations and the completion of preliminary work. “I don’t want to commit to the deadlines [de reabertura da linha]. These are specific, very detailed situations. We need to carefully consider what we’re going to do. We are working hard. I hope this afternoon to set a deadline with more certainty than today, ”he said.

Vítor Domingues Santos thanked CP – Comboios de Portugal, the Carris and Fertagus bus station (rail transport on the 25 de Abril bridge) for the effort to warn customers and the availability of means. “Carris provided the possible means of transshipment. The train takes 600/800 people, it is normal that there is a concentration of people at the stops. It runs as fast as possible in 12 hours to set up an operation of this type, ”he said, adding that the remaining lines are operating almost normally.

As already mentioned on Tuesday, the chairman of the metro board said it was a construction incident and that an investigation had already been opened to determine the causes of the collapse. “It happens. The first thing to do is take care of the people – luckily we only had four people with minor injuries – and then take care of the solution,” he said.

On Tuesday, at the scene of the collapse, the advisor in charge of civil protection, Carlos Castro, indicated that it was “an incident resulting from the renovation works” in progress on the Praça de Espanha, awarded by the municipality.

At the time of the accident, around 2:30 p.m., there were around 300 people in the line-up passing by. However, there are only four minor injuries to record, “three due to anxiety and one to the Metropolitan’s security guard, who opened the glass and tore his arm a bit,” he said. -he adds.

According to Carlos Castro, there was “the fall of part of the slab of the metro tunnel, probably due to a construction error”, and an investigation was opened.

Still according to the municipal councilor, “the conditions for reopening the tunnel” of the metro are not met, and it should remain so for “one to two days of interruption”.

Passengers are transported in a joint between the metro and Carris bus station, reinforcing routes 746 and 726.

Also on Tuesday, Vítor Domingues dos Santos declared that, during the works of the Praça de Espanha, “during the demolition of part of the reinforced concrete structure, they pierced the gallery, which is already very old, damaging the train that was at the time. pass “. The” subway dome will have to be reinforced “, he added, explaining that the structure” is a mixture of stone and concrete, a fragile mixture, about 50 years old “.

Carris has however announced that it will strengthen the quarries that make the Marquês do Pombal – Sete Rios and Arco do Cego – Sete Rios – Pontinha routes, due to the interruption of a section of the Blue Line of the Lisbon metropolis.

Work on the new Praça de Espanha urban park began on January 13 and is expected to be completed this year.

