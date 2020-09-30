Great crises bring great creations – Observe

In 1665, the University of Cambridge sent its students home to protect themselves from the bubonic plague which would kill nearly 100,000 people in London alone. It was during this period of forced quarantine at the family home in the small village of Woolsthorpe that Isaac Newton developed the principles of the law of gravity by watching an apple fall from the tree – the part where it hit him. at the head would have been, romanticized. But not only that, Newton also took the opportunity to make crucial advancements in the fields of mathematics, with the development of what is now understood by differential and integral calculus, the method of infinite series and the so-called binomial of Newton, and optics, through experiments. with a polished prism that made him realize how white light is, after all, the result of the sum of other colors. The annus mirabilis of the young physicist at the time would probably not have happened without this initial tragedy.

This is not a unique example. It is in great crises that inspiration often comes to change the world. It was the fact that he was a doctor during the bloody First World War that prompted Briton Alexander Fleming to discover a way to stop the infectious processes he had seen rob countless lives. The famous M & M’s chocolates were created during World War II, designed for soldiers at the front lines to eat them without melting in their hands. Board games like Monopoly or Scrabble owe their creation and success to the Great Recession that affected the United States between 1929 and 1940. And the technologies we take for granted today, like the Internet or email, are born from the need to connect computer networks during the Cold War.

Today, war is another. But the inventive, united and resilient spirit of other times remains. This alone explains the unprecedented speed of the development of vaccines capable of preventing Covid-19, which are already at an advanced stage of testing. The way CEiiA and the University of Minho created a Portuguese fan in just 45 days. Or the development, also very rapid, of a test kit made in Portugal to cope with the scarcity of materials, in the most critical period of the pandemic. Not to mention the many companies from different regions who, in Portugal and abroad, have converted their production into personal protective equipment and disinfectant gel.

SEAT connected to the country, as well as the new Leon

SEAT was not indifferent to the pandemic. I will not be able. To begin with, it donated around ten cars to the Portuguese Red Cross, having developed and produced standby fans at its factory in Martorell, Catalonia, based on the motor adapted from a wiper. In the shopping area, it launched the SEAT Ret @ il service, which allows customers to choose a vehicle and have it delivered to their homes, without having to travel. Finally, it has equipped its network of workshops with ozone machines capable of disinfecting a car in just 4 minutes.