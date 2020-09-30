Especially in large cities that depend on basic security: the risk of poverty has increased most among the over-65s, especially in Berlin – politics

Elderly people in Germany are increasingly at risk of poverty. The proportion of 64-year-olds nationwide in poverty in terms of median income has increased by 4.7 percentage points over the past 15 years to 15.7 percent in 2019, the federal statistical office announced Wednesday in Wiesbaden. In no other age group was the increase so great. A person is considered to be at risk of poverty if their net equivalent income is less than 60 percent of the national median income.

Overall, the at-risk-of-poverty rate has increased by 1.2 percentage points to 15.9 percent since 2005, it was also said. The at-risk-of-poverty rate for people over 64 years of age was therefore almost as high in 2019 as for the population as a whole.

According to statisticians, the rise in the at-risk-of-poverty rates for the 65+ generation is equally high in the western and eastern states, including Berlin. However, there are differences between all age groups when compared to the risk of poverty. In the west, the at-risk-of-poverty rate for the over-64s has increased by 4.6 percentage points since 2005 to 16.2 percent in 2019, even just above the at-risk-of-poverty rate for all age groups in the west combined.

In the East, according to information for the same period, an increase of 4.9 percentage points to 13.8 percent was measured. However, this value is 4.1 percentage points below the at-risk-of-poverty rate for all age groups in the East. According to the Federal Bureau of Statistics, it is striking that the increase in the risk of poverty among the 65+ generation in the East is at odds with the general trend observed there. The at-risk-of-poverty rate in the East has decreased for all age groups: from 20.4 percent in 2005 to 17.9 percent in 2019.

[Wenn Sie aktuelle Nachrichten live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

Relative to the federal states, the poverty risk for the elderly was, as it was 15 years ago, in Saarland (2019: 18.4 percent), in Rhineland-Palatinate (17.8 percent) and in Bavaria (17.5 percent). Last year it was lowest in Brandenburg (12.5 percent), Schleswig-Holstein (13 percent), Thuringia and Saxony (13.4 percent each). Especially in Berlin (plus 7.4 points to 14.8 percent) and in North Rhine-Westphalia (plus 7.1 points to 16.8 percent), the at-risk-of-poverty rate among older people has risen sharply since 2005.

Since the introduction of the benefit in 2003, the number of recipients of the so-called basic security at retirement age has more than doubled nationwide: from 258,000 at the end of 2003 to 562,000 at the end of last year. The increase is also due to the general increase in the number of people of retirement age in Germany, the statisticians explained. But more people of retirement age are now dependent on benefits than 17 years ago: their share rose from 1.7 percent at the end of 2003 to 3.2 percent in December 2019.

There were clear differences between the federal states. Elderly people in city-states in particular often depend on basic safety, especially in Hamburg (8.5 percent). One reason for this could be the higher cost of living in cities, it was said. In Bremen (6.9 percent) and Berlin (6.6 percent) the rate is also above average. (epd)