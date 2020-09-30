Annual inflation rate estimated at -0.1% in September | Conjecture

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) was -0.1% in September 2020, 0.1 percentage point lower than in August, according to the flash estimate released on Wednesday by the INE.

According to the National Institute of Statistics (INE), the underlying inflation indicator (total index excluding unprocessed and energy products) also recorded a variation of -0.1% (identical to the previous month).

The annual rate of change of the index linked to energy products is -5.5% (-4.9% in August).

Compared to the previous month, the CPI will have changed by 1.0% (in August, the monthly change was -0.3% and in September 2019, it was 1.1%), reports the INE.

We estimate an average change over the last 12 months of 0.1%, a value equal to that recorded the previous month, he adds.

The Harmonized Consumer Price Index (HICP) recorded an annual variation of -0.7% (-0.2% the previous month).

Final August CPI data will be released on October 13.

